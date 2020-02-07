Elkhart County Mall gets buyers

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. – After years of decline, major changes are coming to the Concord Mall near Elkhart.

The property changes hands and a new management group will take over.

The mall is currently seeing many empty spaces.

“It has deteriorated,” said buyer Jason Moreno.

“A lot of business has gone. You didn’t do anything with the aesthetics. “

These are problems that Enzo Pizza is not facing.

In addition to the usual department stores, it was one of the mall’s most popular anchors.

“The people of Elkhart love coming here, but it’s more than just Elkhart,” said employee Colton Johnson.

“We have people from South Bend. We also have people from Warsaw. Shops go, but we’re still doing very well. “

This is where the Chicago-based real estate group Caprock comes into play.

It is said to manage and expand the growth of companies internally.

A sales area of ​​20,000 square meters is planned as well as the renovation of the smaller office space.

“People like a trip to the mall,” said Johnson.

“They like to spend time there and the more shops the better.”

Moreno agrees and says there is a lot of potential.

“I like the location,” said Moreno.

“We have a lot of people in Elkhart County who don’t like to travel that far to have a good shopping experience. If they can offer us that, we’ll give them our money.”

It’s too early to tell when exactly changes could take place inside, but shoppers are happy to hear that the Concord Mall is said to be staying here.