Elkhart Community Schools renovation, expansion creates new, coherent music department

ELKHART, Ind. – Class for female choir at Elkhart Memorial High School looks and sounds a little different.

“It’s huge,” said Haven Burkhart-White, a junior at the Elkhart Memorial. “It is very beautiful. The sound moves well in the room.”

High ceilings, soundproofed walls and separate practice rooms help these aspiring artists to learn music.

“I really like learning how to set mixing, how to read,” said Heather Hilliard, senior at the Elkhart Memorial.

But it is not only the choir classes that benefit from new space. The entire music department is.

“The old music department had a lot of character,” said Hilliard. “It was definitely run down.”

“It was very busy and it wasn’t very nice,” said Burkhart-White.

The Elkhart Community Schools have just completed a $ 5 million renovation and expansion.

The upgrade includes separate classrooms for choir, band, orchestra, jazz, piano and music theory, as well as practice and storage areas.

“To put money into the music department, it was really nice to see that people really care about us and want us to thrive,” said Hilliard.

The district used these resources to provide better service to the estimated 600 students who will participate in a music program in the 2021-2022 school year, when the Elkhart Memorial and Central High Schools come together.

“I think it makes them acoustically more aware because we have a better sound here,” said Josh Hren, choir director at the Elkhart Memorial. Hren will also lead the new combined choir program. “Only the space to work in smaller groups gives them the opportunity to learn the music more effectively.”

Hren believes it will bring the new school together.

“They see that the Elkhart schools have recognized that they need something better, and they are ready to provide these children with state-of-the-art rooms to show them how valuable their work is to them. I think that will bring them to work harder, ”said Hren.

Students think it will create a perfect pitch program.

“Music is very important for people and can help people with their problems at home and help them to undress,” said Burkhart-White. “I feel that this safe space is very important.”

“The music department has started a lot of children’s careers in music, so it’s a great way to know that you have the foundation you like and that you want to pursue,” said Hilliard.

“We hope they learn the skills to be a better musician,” said Hren. “We hope that they appreciate different types of music, non-western music traditions. ”