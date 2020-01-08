Elizabeth Wurtzel was the writer I wish I was

Loading...

We all wanted to be Elizabeth Wurtzel until we didn’t.

I remember that the barbed wire surrounded the soft photo of her on the cover of Prozac Nation. I remember studying her face, her poses, her listless beauty, her thin arms. She was a strange poet-angel from the pre-apocalypse of the mid-1990s. She came to tell us about her depressed adolescence like no one had done before. She told stories of her abused youth, her stay at Harvard, her parents’ divorce and her complicated relationship with her mother. It was in 1994, I was a charming but slightly bulimic of 15 years. I hated life and wanted to die too. I even took Prozac. I did not understand why I was not on the cover of a successful book. I read his book, flipped through its pages, I said to myself things like “I could write this,” but I knew I couldn’t. It made things easier, unlike writing memoirs.

I met Elizabeth when I was older and I didn’t want to be her anymore, but here’s the thing: I always wanted to be Elizabeth even when I knew better. Because Elizabeth was as courageous as I have ever been. She was also able to convince herself that the world wanted to read several memoirs about her. She was serious in a way that I was not capable of. But it was also messy, deeply messy in a way that I was really deep inside. Elizabeth was the girl who told you how she felt and said it loud and clear to the people in the back. She once told me why she took her shirt off the cover of her second book, Bitch, “Because I could.”

