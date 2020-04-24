Elizabeth Warren’s Vice President: She’s on the “Very, Very Short List”

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he will soon appoint an expert panel to help him call and choose a working partner. Biden said he intends to name a woman who has made a buzz about a number of potential candidates, including Massachusetts sister Elizabeth Warren.

“If he asks you to be his running mate, will you say yes?” MSNBC’s Rachel Madd asked Warren last week.

“Yes,” she said unequivocally.

Her answer came on the day she enthusiastically endorsed Biden, even when she admitted that she did not always agree with him. In the same interview with MSNBC, she said that she had talked a lot with Biden over the years over politics and that after completing her presidential bid last month, those talks resumed.

“We both want the same thing,” Warren said. “We want this country to work and we want it to work for everyone. So, I’m in this fight to help in whatever way we can.”

This includes signing as his running mate. Other contenders include Sensan Kamala Harris, D-Calif and Aimee Klobuchar, D-Minn., As well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Stacy Abrams, who is running for Georgia governor. But Julian Zellizer, a political historian at Princeton University, says Warren stands out in a unique way.

“It was literally a planning policy,” said Zellizer, who outlined his case for Warren in a recent piece on CNN. “She is incredibly sophisticated and intelligent in dealing with issues and has a lot of experience. She is more than any other candidate.”

Neilizer says the current pandemic and the economic crisis make Warren’s many plans and political priorities that address middle-class insecurity – from healthcare, college debt, credit and pensions – more urgent than ever.

“That’s her signature problem,” Zellizer said.

Mary Ann Marsh, a Democratic political consultant in Boston, believes Warren is on a “very, very short list” of names that are being considered by Biden. She points out that Warren has already been vetted as a possible candidate for vice president – by Hillary Clinton, in the latest presidential campaign. And she says Warren will bring a lot of strengths to Biden’s presidential ticket, including expanding his appeal.

“[Warren’s election] would be a big signal to the left and progressives,” Marsh says. “The fact is, with the exception of Bernie Sanders, most of Sanders’ supporters would welcome her in the ticket.”

Warren can help Biden build a bridge to some on the left. But it is most popular among highly educated, women, suburban voters – and hardly the choice of all progressives.

“I’m encouraged that Biden said he wants a woman of color to be his vice president,” Congresswoman Alexandria Okasio-Cortes, D-N.Y., Sanders’s main supporter, told Politico.

“I think it would be encouraging if Biden also chose someone who is a little more progressive who can push him,” she said.

Many progressives want Biden to choose someone like Abrams, who missed out on becoming the first governor of Africa in America with a mustache, and who said he would become an “excellent running mate.”

Biden says he wants someone with whom he is “cute” and has not always seen eye to eye with Warren. The two opted for bankruptcy reform back in 2005 and Warren quickly used it against Biden when he entered the race.

“At a time when the largest financial institutions in the country were trying to squeeze millions of hardworking families, Joe Biden was on the side of credit card companies,” Warren said at the time.

Later in the Biden campaign, he suggested that Warren had “my way or the backbone approach to politics,” which is condescending to “millions of Democrats.” There is also the question of whether a liberal, a Harvard professor in Massachusetts, gives Biden the best chance of winning.

“Every Massachusetts Democrat will be described as an out-of-touch liberal,” says Peter Ubertacho, a political scientist and dean at Stonehill College. “There is no way to overcome it. It is also a relieving stick for those who oppose it.”

On the other hand, Ubertaccio says of Warren’s experience, and her army of small donors and supporters make her one of Biden’s few strong choices. But he points out that vice presidential elections rarely give the presidential candidates much of an election boost.

Still, if Biden had chosen Warren – or any other highly skilled running mate – it would have created an instant buzz and excitement that could have helped Biden with his biggest challenge right now: his fight to break through and be seen as he continues to run for president in the midst of a pandemic – from his basement.