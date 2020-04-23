Elizabeth Warren’s sister died on COVID-19

Brother of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren died from coronavirus.

Ms Warren said her brother, Donald Reed Herring, died Tuesday evening. He had been in military service when he joined the US Air Force at age 19 and was a “beautiful and funny, ordinary leader”, Ms Warren wrote in a tweet.

Former Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“I am grateful to the nurses and staff who have taken care of it, but it is hard to know that there is no family to hold hands or to say ‘I love you again’ – and that there is no funeral for the people.” us. the one who loves it captures the other. I will miss you very much my brother, ”he said.

The Boston Globe reports that Mr. Reed, 86, died in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after the diagnosis.

He flew the B-47 and B-52 bombs for flight, and flew 288 battles in Vietnam. He served as a B-52 pilot and air force commander before retiring in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel.

Ms Warren said, “What sets her apart is her fast-paced and twisted sense of humor, and often brings out her own fire, which encourages all those around her.”

Elizabeth Warren still counts as Joe Biden running.

Ms Warren, 70, is one of the key candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential election, taking on real challenges such as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. He is renowned for his personal strengths, often used to walk and party on stage.

His race started in his first competition, but he has already backed Mr Biden.

