Elizabeth Warren honors her brother Don Reed, who died of a coronavirus

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Thursday that her brother Don Reed died of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted that he was “cute and funny.”

“My brother Don Reed died of a coronavirus on Tuesday night. He enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years on vacation and fighting in Vietnam. He was a charming and funny, natural leader, “he wrote, referring to an 86-year-old Boston Globe article.

In addition to his picture, he wrote: “His most distinctive feature – his smile – is fast and curvy, as if he always emits his own light that illuminates everything around him.”

He then happily called in pandemic medical professionals: “I thank the nurses and home front staff who took care of him, but there was no family to hold his hand or say‘ I ’. I love you again – and for those who love it, there will be no funerals to be close to each other. I miss you so much, brother. “

Condolences from Monica Lewinsky, Scott Dvorkin, founder of the Democratic Coalition, and Pete Battigieg, Warren’s one-time Democratic nominee.

The world is being improved by the coronavirus pandemic, and more and more people are getting COVID-19. While many were recovering, some died of complications. These are the names of famous people we have lost in Hollywood and some media.

Four-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally died on March 24 at the age of 81 from a coronavirus complication. His works include “Master Class”, “Love!” Courage! Compassion! ” “Claire de Lunde Frankie and Johnny,” which was later directed by Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino. Getty Images

Italian actress Lucia Bose, who starred in Michelangelo Antonioni’s The Story of Love (1950) and Juan Antonio Bardem’s The Death of a Cyclist (1955), died of pneumonia on March 23 after contracting COVID-19. on guard. He was 89 years old. Getty Images

Floyd Cardoz, winner of the 3rd season of “Best Chefs”, died on March 25 at the age of 59 from complications of the coronavirus. Getty Images

Mark Bloom, the director of “Susan All Searches,” “Crocodile Dundee” and “Lifetime / Netflix,” died of a coronavirus complication on March 26. The 69-year-old veteran, who regularly performs on the stages of New York. Getty Images

Maria Mercader, a CBS News veteran who worked as a reporter and talented director for more than 30 years, died on March 29 after a positive coronavirus test. He was 54 years old. CBS news

Grammy Award winner Joe Diffie died on March 29 from a coronavirus complication. He announced his diagnosis two days ago. Getty Images

American rock musician Alan Merrill, who co-wrote and co-wrote the original song “I Love Rock,” died March 29 from a coronavirus complication. He was 69 years old. Getty Images

Famous Japanese comedian Ken Ken Shimura, who had a decade-long career, died on March 29 due to complications of the coronavirus. He was 70 years old. YouTube

Andrew Jack, a dialect coach who was recently hired with Robert Pattinson in the new movie “Batman,” died on March 31 from a coronavirus complication, TMZ reports. He also appeared as a member of Leah’s resistance in Star Wars: Episode VII. Jack was 76 years old. Disney

Adam Schlesinger, a Wayne Fountain and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend participant, died on April 1 at the age of 52 from a coronavirus complication. Getty

Ellis Marsalis, a New Orleans jazz legend and father of Winton and Branford Marsalis, died at the age of 85 from COVID-19 complications, Branford said. “Ellis Marsalis was a legend. When he talked about New Orleans jazz, what we mean was that he was a prototype … He was a teacher, a father and an icon – and there are not enough words to describe the art, the joy, and he showed the wonderful world, ”said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Getty

Half of the comedy duo Little and Big Eddie Big died on April 2 after being hospitalized for heart failure and infected with a coronavirus. He was 78 years old. Getty

Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi has died at the age of 84 after being hospitalized with the virus, the brand said in an Instagram post on Friday. Getty

Patricia Bosworth, stage and screen actress and journalist who wrote the famous biography, died on April 2 from complications of the coronavirus. He was 86 years old. Getty

Tom Dempsey, a legendary kicker named New Orleans Saints who walked barefoot and kicked in his right leg, died on April 4 from a COVID-19 complication. YouTube

One of the most influential and popular folk and country songwriters of the last 50 years, John Pryn, died on April 6 at the age of 73 after being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Getty

Allen Garfield, who appeared in films such as “Conversation,” “Nashville” and “Disagreements,” said she died of a coronavirus complication on April 7. He was 80 years old. Getty

Emmy-nominated hairdresser Charles Gregory, who often worked with Tyler Perry in movies and TV shows, died on April 8 from a complication of COVID-19. Charles Gregory / YouTube

Hilary Heath, actress and producer Vincent Price, died in April of COVID-19 complications in the late 1960s and early 1970s in the anti-film. He was 74 years old. American international pictures

Actor-actor Rick May, known as a mad soldier on the 2nd floor of a team castle, died on April 13 in a Swedish nursing home after a COVID-19 contract. He was 79 years old. Linkedin / valve

Five-time Oscar winner Allen Daviau died on April 15 at the age of 77. Getty

According to the WGBO, on April 15, at the age of 84, jazz bassist Henry Graham died. He has worked with legends such as Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus and Sonny Rollins.

‘Knight Rider’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’ Producer Joel Rogosin has died at the MPTF nursing home from a coronavirus. He was the fifth person to die from COVID-19 complications at the facility. MPTF

