Elizabeth Warren Fans blames sexism for falling popularity

The enemies of an Elizabeth Warren rally are generally the same: big banks, giant corporations, and corrupt Washington politicians. But at Warren’s crowded campaign stop in Brooklyn on Tuesday, supporters pointed to another: misogyny.

Between the cheers of “two hundred!” (A reference to the wealth tax proposed by Warren) and “CFPB!” (The regulatory agency she headed in 2007), supporters expressed their conviction that sexism weighed down their candidate.

As Warren’s campaign surged over the summer, his popularity has waned in recent weeks, leaving him in third place in New Hampshire polls and fourth in Iowa (behind Joe Biden’s all-male trio , Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.) Fundraising also dropped to just $ 21.2 million this quarter, far behind Sanders’ $ 34.5 million take.

At Tuesday’s rally, a number of voters said the problem was that their candidate had flown too close to the sun – at least as far as the men were concerned.

“When she started to get a closer look, I think a lot of people were worried about whether she could win in the general election,” said Alexis Roblan, 35, a longtime supporter. “And I know a lot of people I know in my life has had a moment of ‘Oh my god, can a woman really win?’ “

Susan O’Connor, 68, was more direct: “I think it’s because men chase her because she’s too smart.”

“I apologize on behalf of my gender,” said the man behind her, sheepishly.

During the event, Warren tried to relaunch his fallout campaign with a show of support from former rival Julian Castro. The former HUD secretary quit the Democratic race last week and quickly approved of Warren’s campaign, calling her “the candidate who can unite the Democratic Party”. He would work as a campaign substitute, campaigning with her at events in Iowa and possibly Nevada and Texas.

In some ways, the match makes sense: without Castro in the running, Warren’s is now the only Democratic campaign to have more donors than men. And although Castro did not explicitly mention gender in his remarks, he praised Warren for being a “fighter” – a label that other men in the race have said makes her too intransigent and angry.

“I had the opportunity to see all the candidates, to get to know many candidates, to understand them,” he said. “That’s what I understand from Elizabeth Warren: she’s a fighter for ordinary Americans.”

Castro and Warren participated in the event together, stopping in the rain to speak to about 1,500 supporters who were unable to get inside. Then Castro stayed for Warren’s signature selfie line, which lasted more than three hours.

The more than 3,000 fans who visited the Kings Theater received signs bearing the names of the two politicians: “I’m a Warren Democrat” and “We Heart Julian”. O’Connor, however, did not carry any signs. She said she was not yet completely sold on Warren and that she attended the event in part out of spite.

“I gave money to Elizabeth, I like her and the men in my life tell me that she is not eligible,” she said. “It really makes me angry.”

Others were angry at what they called a “double standard” against Warren. The candidate has caught fire in recent months for her Medicare for All proposal and, more recently, for seeming to back down on the issue when it turned out to be unpopular. But for Karen Bonuck, professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, the criticism gave an impression of sexism.

“I love that she kind of got a cover and said,” Let’s see how it goes, “she said. “But I think she has to bring out the double standard that she is the only one to have received a detailed plan.”

“Bernie Sanders did not give this level of detail, but no one is on his tail,” she added. “It is absolute misogyny.”

The discussion issue of a double standard also spread to Twitter this week, when CNN commentator Chris Cillizza criticized Warren for changing his language around Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“Warren and Buttigieg added to their initial statements by answering questions from the press and conducting television interviews,” tweeted Dave Weigel, a reporter for the Washington Post. “For one reason or another, Buttigieg is not the same”, did he use different words, can you trust him?

Sexism will no doubt have an effect on Warren’s campaign. While women leaders have proven more effective for their constituents, an Ipsos / Daily Beast poll conducted this summer found that only 33% of Democratic voters thought their neighbors would be comfortable with a female president. And in a recent New York Times poll, 40% of voters said they agreed that most women running for president just weren’t as friendly.

Amy Klobuchar denounced sexism during the presidential race in November, saying that the candidates were “held at a different level” than their male competitors. Even Biden acknowledged this in a campaign stoppage last week, saying that Hillary Clinton had faced “unfair” sexist attacks in 2016, and added, “It won’t happen to me.” (Official campaign later clarified that Biden was not demonstrating that women were less eligible.)

But apart from a few comments on discrimination related to pregnancy and equal pay on Tuesday, Warren stayed away from the issue of gender inequality when he appeared in Brooklyn. Instead, she took the opportunity to hit some of the men running against her on one of her signature issues.

“Some billionaires have gotten into trouble with wealth tax,” she said, in an obvious jab with former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. “Others were brought to run for the presidential elections.”

“I guess he thought it was cheaper than paying a wealth tax of two hundred,” she added, to the applause.

