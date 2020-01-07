Elizabeth Warren closes Trump's defense against Iran by The View host Meghan McCain

Loading...

On Monday morning, in The View’s first new show in 2020, Meghan McCain defended the targeted murder of President Donald Trump of Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani. “For me, when a big and bad terrorist detonates himself, I’m happy,” she said.

When Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared on the show on Tuesday, she quickly closed the post.

The drama began when McCain began praising the 2020 presidential candidate, saying, “I believe you respect the United States military and respect our troops. You have traveled abroad many times. I just want to say that first. Warren had to know there was a “but” to come.

“You released a statement calling Soleimani a murderer,” said McCain. “Later, you issued a second statement saying it was,” an assassination of a senior foreign military official. “Now he is a man who is obviously responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers, carnage that we cannot even imagine.”

After noting that the Treasury and the State Departments have designated the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “terrorist organization,” she added, “I don’t understand the scale. I don’t understand why it was so difficult to call him a terrorist, and I just want you to explain the change. ”

Warren insisted that there was no “change” in his position on Soleimani, arguing that both can be true at the same time. “The question is what is the answer that the President of the United States should provide and what is advancing the interests of the United States of America?” She asked. Saddam Hussein may have been a “villain,” she added, “however, going to war in Iraq was not in the interests of the United States.”

The senator continued to argue his case, but McCain was stuck on semantics. “Do you think he is a terrorist?” She asked, interrupting Warren.

When Warren said that Soleimani was “part of a group that has been labeled a terrorist,” McCain sneered and shook his head, asking, “So, isn’t he a terrorist?”

“Of course he is,” Warren replied finally. “He is part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. But the question is what is the correct answer? And the answer that Donald Trump chose is the most inflammatory and brought us to the brink of war, and it is not in our long-term interest. ”

