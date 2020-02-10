Elizabeth Warren absorbs the disadvantages of being a female candidate with little of the history-making chatter

CONCORD, New Hampshire – Heather Frye stood in the back of the gym at Rundlett Middle School in Concord, New Hampshire, patiently waiting to hear Elizabeth Warren speak. She was a resident of Bow nearby and still explored her democratic options, although she tended to support the Massachusetts Democrat, whose combination of policy portfolio and personal biography reflected her own interests and life story.

Frye, who is in her early fifties, grew up in a single-parent family after her parents divorced. Her mother was forced back into the staff and they struggled to buy food and pay for heat. Later in life, Frye herself got an idea of ​​how difficult it can be for a woman in the workplace and what can be good if basic positions are made. When she applied for a position in a department store and was offered a job that paid relatively less than her male colleagues, she decided to say no.

“Suddenly,” she remembered, “they came up with the money. Funny how that happens.”

For someone with that life experience, the story of Warren has resonance. “You have to hold on,” she explained, referring to the now famous slogan that the senator has adopted for her campaign. “You have to show grit. You have to show perseverance. “

And yet Frye has an acute fear of becoming Warren’s presidential candidate for the Democratic Party: would her gender, although personally inspiring, be politically problematic?

“I’m having trouble with that,” Frye said, putting on a fleece vest, her cheeks still red with cold outside. “I wonder if the country is ready for a female president.”

Warren also wonders.

While the senator wants to win a surprising New Hampshire victory, her campaign is hampered by a typically democratic paranoia: a stubborn stubborn belief that the loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016 is evidence that misogyny remains a latent but powerful force in American politics and that , in an election all about beating Donald Trump, coming up again that might not be worth the risk.

“I approach life on the assumption that I have equal rights. But I know it’s not always true. I know it’s not because of history. In many ways, this is even more sticky than gay rights, because there are women who are concerned about women. “

– Anne Dowling, New Hampshire

“This is a backward country in that respect. I approach life assuming that I have equal rights. But I know it’s not always true. I know it’s not because of history. This is in many ways even more sticky than gay rights, because there are women who are concerned about women, “said Anne Dowling from Canterbury, New Hampshire. “I’m sick of it. Of course they have to feel at ease with a woman. But I’m very worried about it.”

Faced with these fears, Warren has tried to thread a needle, emphasizing the historical nature of her search for presidency, but often in subtle ways. On Sunday, her introductory speakers spoke about the gender elements of the campaign. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) noted that Warren was “the first co-chairmen of all women of a presidential campaign in the history of this country.” And Rep Deb Haaland (D-NM) implicitly acknowledged skepticism towards Warren when she instructed the crowd that “If someone tells you that a woman cannot win, tell them to look at our Congress class.”

On Saturday, Warren commemorates the three-year jubilee of the time that Mitch McConnell admonished her to “persist” on the senate floor by reminding voters of institutional obstacles she often faces.

And when Warren himself entered the stage on Sunday, it was again Dolly Partons ‘9-to-5’ – a tribute to working women who served as the most important song on the feminist revenge fantasy film of the same name. But gender was not central to her speech, apart from one or two references, including the time she was kicked out of the job because she was visibly pregnant. Instead, she talked about her ability to unite the party and defeat Trump.

Among Warren supporters – and some in the campaign too – there is a belief that she is not getting any of the benefits of trying to break the last remaining glass ceilings in politics while getting all the disadvantages associated with being a woman in the politics. The sources of the complaints are numerous, including the fact that Warren was pressured to introduce a detailed plan for financing her Medicare for All proposal, while Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) does not have such an equivalent proposal submitted. Questions about her ‘eligibility’ have haunted her more than former mayor Pete Buttigieg, despite coming from a much smaller political seat and encountering his own social barriers. When she and Sanders had a dispute about whether he told her he believed that a woman could not win the presidency, only one person – Warren – was called an insidious snake online. And during Friday night’s debate, she had relatively little speaking time with her male colleagues, although she had a strong show in Iowa days ago.

“Look at the coverage after Iowa: she finished third and the media rejected it,” said Mary, a New Hampshire resident who refused to reveal her last name. “Look at Bernie! Can you imagine a woman his age who has had a heart attack? They are instructed to go home. ”

Warren, for her part, never complains about this. This would be contrary to her political brand, which is nowadays heavy in its tone that it is a candidate unit in a fragmented democratic field. But more to the point, complaining would be to invite his own set of gender criticisms, and what is the point of enduring that?

It felt all too familiar to the women in her crowd.

“We went through it in our professional life as lawyers,” said Lauren Noether, who is from the Concord area. “You have to hold on. You have to be chased. You have to work in the background while your male colleagues attract attention. I saw it happen. I also felt it happen. ”

But if Warren doesn’t lean on her gender while making her vote for voters, those voters seem fine, considering other aspects of her biography. In addition to her event, five students from the New York University Law School were in a circle of campaign signs. They had come to her to examine her in New Hampshire, and when asked why, they went through a list of reasons: her childcare policy, her brain strength, the fact that former HUD Secretary Julian Castro had approved her. All women, not one gender as a reason for their support.

As Warren spoke, a group of young mothers stood by the folded trusses, their children – all daughters – perched on their shoulders or crawling around their legs on the floor. The campaign is so accommodating for children that they started handing out crayons and colored pages of Warren’s dog Bailey to serve as a youthful distraction (although the pervasive cry of a bored child often pierced the stump of the candidate). It seemed logical that the young mothers brought their young daughters there for a moment of symbolic female empowerment. And to a certain extent they had that. Warren was a draw, not because of her gender, but because they believed she could win.

“I want the best candidate, whether it’s a man or a woman,” says Karen Craver from Concord. “And by the best candidate, I mean the best to beat Trump.”

