Elizabeth Day on rumor and fighting her dislike of Boris Johnson

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day – the podcast that celebrates things that didn’t go well – but that teaches us how to do better – fits perfectly into our 2020 campaign #happyyouyear, encouraging us to focus on self-love rather than self-improvement. We are delighted that the podcast recorded five million downloads last year. Have you ever imagined that it would be a huge success?

Not at all. And I’m aware of the irony of a book and a podcast on failure that has become the most successful thing I’ve ever done (laughs). The podcast basically started following my dumping three weeks before my 39th birthday. I felt like a failure because in the decade of my 30th birthday I got married and divorced, tried and failed to have children using IVF, and then this new relationship ended. I started having conversations with my friends and I realized that, despite all the tenacity of this decade, I had ended up learning something useful. This is how the idea for “How To Fail” was born. I thought it would be great to open the conversation to a wider audience, but it was definitely a small project of passion for me. As thousands of people started to listen, I realized that we were all desperate for this kind of conversation.

How do your men and women interviewed differ when it comes to perceiving failure?

When I started the podcast in July 2018, the men I approached said to me, “ I’m not sure I’m right because I’m not sure I failed. And generally speaking, women say, “I failed so much that I can’t cut it down to three.” These aren’t arrogant men, they’ve just been taught to believe that if you’re white, bourgeois and privileged, if something goes wrong in your life, you don’t take it as a verdict of personal failure, you take it as an obstacle to be overcome on the path of your possible road to success. So that women internalize and take failure personally.

Have you ever said no to people who approach you to come on the podcast?

Yes – I often get generic presentations, rather than an extraordinary, relatable or personal story. Some people have emailed me saying, for example, “Hello, my name is Kevin. I am 57 years old from Lancashire and I am running a marathon and I will be willing to share my story with you. “There are a lot of men who think they would be very good guests and I would be lucky to have them. So yes, I am selective.

Of all of your guests so far, who surprised you with what they had to say?

Fearne Cotton, because she decided to use How To Fail as the space in which she would speak for the first time about the fact that she had lived with bulimia for much of her twenties. I think it was a perfect example of someone who was made stronger by sharing the time of his life when he was ashamed. Camilla Thurlow, a former Love Island candidate, has also been phenomenally eloquent about living with severe anxiety. Afterwards, someone came to me in Sainsbury to say that his explanation of the anxiety helped them to share their feelings with their family.

Who is on your wish list to interview?

Michelle Obama. She is calm, perceptive, wise – and an incredible role model. Ariana Grande, because she defends feminine force and has faced tragedies, including the bombing of Manchester and the death of an ex-boyfriend. Finally, Stormzy because he is intelligent and has interesting things to say about mental health.

You have been incredibly honest about your “failure” in marriage and becoming a mother. Would you be ready to get married again?

I would be overwhelmingly open to this. I am an incurable optimist in the sense that I always have hope in life. Just because my first marriage went wrong, it did not deter me in any way.

Do you still want to have a child?

I would like. I feel jealous of women and men who don’t have to consider medical possibilities; who just have simple pregnancies and live in happy ignorance of the trauma that many people experience. I consider myself a mother, but I also know that my life will be full and happy if I am not, because I am lucky that my partner has three children and I have 10 godchildren and two nieces. If I don’t become a mother, maybe I could be part of a pioneer generation that reframes the role of a woman in society.

Is there a question you would like to be asked more?

I wish I had been asked more questions about politics, because I have so much to say!

It works for us – what do you think of Boris Johnson and the Conservative party leading this country this year?

I have a problem with a Prime Minister who has had a lie file, an occasional racism file in his newspaper columns, a file of slightly ambiguous relations with women and who does not publicly recognize the number of children that he has. Having said that, I really hope he proves me wrong and does a great job because I worry about ordinary people going through a really tough economic time. Meanwhile, the wealthy and independent Prime Minister will not be affected by the economic devastation that I think Brexit will bring about.

Who did you vote for?

I voted for Lib Dem. I couldn’t help but think of the ugly flood of anti-Semitism within the Labor Party.

You are good friends with the epic screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Do you ever want to put the pen on paper this way?

It is not one of my interests. I think writing scripts is a really different skill than writing a book.

Are you planning to release another book?

I do – I’m currently working on two right now. One is a companion book to How To Fail, called Failosophy, which covers the seven principles of failure that I developed during my book tour. It will be a very practical but inspiring book – released in the fall of this year – with lots of quotes and advice from people who have been on my podcast. I am also writing a new novel which I hope will be released in the spring of 2021.

Finally, do you enjoy social media and how it is now an integral part of our lives?

I like to use Instagram, but I keep my point of view. I know people don’t necessarily describe everything that’s going on in their lives, and why should they do it? I choose not to post on the times when I cry in the bath! One of my best tips for navigating the social media forest is choosing who you follow. Only follow people who inspire, amuse, stimulate, or make you feel supported. All the others? Cut them.

How To Fail is now available for purchase in paperback in all good bookstores