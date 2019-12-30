Eliza Dushku and Tyrese Gibson share birthdays and tips. – The reporter

Loading...

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Eliza Dushku, 39; Tyrese Gibson, 41; Laila Ali, 42; Meredith Vieira, 66.

Happy birthday: fix your place, change your surroundings, set new goals and aim to be your best. Turn this into a year of transformation and a time to eliminate problems and fight for perfection, happiness and live life in your own way. This year will be full of opportunities if you accept the positive and put an end to negative influences and toxic relationships. Their numbers are 8, 12, 20, 28, 36, 38, 42.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Keep your plans a secret for now. Work diligently behind the scenes to put everything in its place before the end of the year. A gift or a surprise will lift your spirits and give you hope for prospects. 3 star

TAURUS (from April 20 to May 20): implement your plans. Talk from the heart and attract people to your project that you feel you have something unique to contribute. Let the past be past, and move forward without regret, anger or emotional burden. 4 stars

GEMINI (from May 21 to June 20): whatever you do, keep moving forward. Now is not the time to guess your plans or stop because you are afraid. Express yourself and continue to focus on what is important to you. Make romance a priority. 2 stars

CANCER (from June 21 to July 22): partnerships are essential and are handled better with care. Discuss your feelings and you will be surprised by the support and suggestions people offer. The change can be scary but also stimulating. Have faith and jump forward. 5 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Sit well until you are sure what your next move should be. Give yourself time to solve any problem you may face. Take good care of your physical well-being and meaningful relationships. Observe instead of participate. 3 star

VIRGO (from August 23 to September 22): go on the podium and say what you think. It is time to take charge and present your strategy for next year. Make personal plans that include travel, knowledge searches and expand your social life and interests. 3 star

LIBRA (from September 23 to October 22): don't let anyone ruin your plans or your day. Go out with someone who smiles at you and offers wise advice. A motivating talk should give you the momentum you need to make positive changes. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

SCORPION (from October 23 to November 21): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Refuse to let anyone harm you. Focus on what matters most and the best way to do things according to your specifications. Be creative, use your imagination and eliminate problems. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (from November 22 to December 21): touch-ups and pampering will put you in the mood for fun. Making plans with someone special will help you discover what you want to focus on and what is the best way to turn your dream into reality. Romance is presented. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (from December 22 to January 19): Last minute adjustments will reassure you as you move towards next year. A change of mind will ask you to review the way you do things in the future. An unusual decision may confuse others, but it will improve your life. 3 star

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): Spend more time doing things that make you happy and less time worrying about what others do. Do not let yourself be dragged into an emotional dispute, or you will be considered a meddler. Do your thing. Personal improvement is favored. 3 star

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): Visualize what you want to make this happen. Your intuition will help you evaluate the situations and people you encounter. A change will be beneficial if you raise your voice and make what you want clear as glass. 3 star

Birthday baby: you are ambitious, firm and optimistic. You are open minded and aggressive.

