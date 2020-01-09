Elisabeth Moss has perfected keeping her private life private

Loading...

Elisabeth Moss has revealed how she keeps her private life secret.

In her new cover story for Harper’s Bazaar in February, the 37-year-old “Handmaid’s Tale” star explains why she believes it is an art to fly under the radar while remaining professionally relevant.

“You have to be careful,” Moss started. “Once the information is out there, you can’t take it back. Broadcast News is one of my favorite films, and she [Holly Hunter] is one of the coolest people, but I don’t know anything about her. I think she lives in New York? “

She continued: “Meryl Streep is doing well. I was listening to an Oprah podcast interviewing Julia Roberts, and here you have the biggest female star in the world, and she managed to maintain a good level of privacy. I don’t think it has to do with your reputation, but with how you live your life. “

It also helps that Moss is able to easily separate her work from her personal life, adding, “I think I am very, very good at what I think some people would call it a subdivision. I can really turn it off, go home and text my friends, have a glass of wine and put it aside. It’s not unconscious. I have to be able to do this with joy and enthusiasm. “

Not that the Emmy award winner does not understand the public’s interest in celebrity life, because she admitted that she wanted to know every detail about certain public figures.

“I totally understand why people want to know,” said Moss of the publication. “I see a story about Olivia Colman that I love and I want to devour it. I dissect it like: “Where does she live? What does your kitchen look like? “I want to see Olivia’s kitchen. But I never want to get as far as someone watching something I do and thinking about what my kitchen looks like.”

Moss remembered a time when she was hardly considered a celebrity during the 1999 production of Girl, Interrupted.

“I still remember everything very well. I was there with Winona, who was a legend back in her 20s. She was so nice to me, ”said Moss about her former co-star.

“Angelina wasn’t exactly the Angelina Jolie we know now, but everyone knew who she was,” she continued. “She was still that force. I didn’t really speak to her, but it was more of a character thing. We are friendly now. Clea DuVall was there and now she is on “Handmaid”. “

Elisabeth Moss for Harpers BAZAARYulia Gorbachenko

The Amazon series with Moss has been a critically acclaimed hit since its debut in 2017. The fans have gathered behind their character June from the beginning. However, Moss noticed the changes in her character since the beginning and how much chaos it caused.

“I had to remind people who love June about everyone who died either because of her or because she let her die,” Elisabeth admitted. “June can be cute. It can be selfish. She makes the wrong decision all the time. She cheats on her husband. She is often not the best heroine. On the other hand, she is so human and so we and hard and strong, and she has this love for her daughter. People have many different facets. All good stories are very dark. Large gray areas are more interesting. “

