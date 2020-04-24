Elias Wood trawls on Twitter for great ‘Animal Crossing’ prices just like ours

Elias Wood is, incredibly, the sweetest guest of Animal Crossing.

Since its release just over a month ago, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a quarantine game. Not only is it the second best-selling game in the United States this year, following Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but its release is also directly linked to boosting sales on the Nintendo Switch last month.

And like millions of players, actor Elijah Wood is also passing the time by playing Animal Crossing.

The Twitter user, passing by Jessa, tweeted about their high turnip price on Thursday. One of the ways to make money in-game is to buy turnips from a character named Daisy Mae on Sundays, and sell them at a profit to your island’s store owners in some point during the week. Players can also visit other island players in hopes of selling turnips at a higher profit than themselves. Then, they can open their doors to all their friends, or come up with a “Dodo Code” that allows anyone with the code to visit their island.

Shortly after tweeting about his turnip prices, Wood DM’d him on Twitter to request his code. Then, his character flew from the island of “Driftwood” to Jessa.

“Your island is beautiful,” Wood told him in the chat function of the game.

guys I tweeted my prices on turnip and elijah woods that landed on my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 it was the best day in the quarter yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR

– jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

A polite guest, he even asked for permission before he could harvest fruit.

Some friends also joined.

This meeting and greeting could not have been better.

Social travel does not mean you can’t meet your celebrity idols!

