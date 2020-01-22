The first chip fell from the 2004 draft class.

Eli Manning announced his retirement Wednesday after 16 seasons, making him the first of three 2004 quarter-stars in this class to stop playing in the NFL.

Manning, 39, was the top pick in the Chargers’ draft, which quickly traded him to the Giants for Phillip Rivers, the fourth selection and additional choices.

The Steelers selected Ben roethlisberger 11th in this project.

None of the three had much impact on the 2019 season.

Manning started the first two games of the season for the Giants before being placed in favor or rookie Daniel Jones, the Giants’ first round pick. He appeared two games later in the season when Jones was injured, finishing with a passer rating of 82.6 with six touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Rivers and Roethlisberger want the season to go so well for them.

Roethlisberger only played six quarters before leaving the field in Week 2 with an elbow injury that required end-of-season surgery. The Steelers hope the next 38-year-old quarterback will fully recover by 2020.

Rivers, meanwhile, had a difficult 2019 season, throwing 20 interceptions, the third time in his career, having 20 or more interceptions and the second time in the past four seasons.

A free agent, Rivers recently moved his family from San Diego to Florida. Chances are he’s playing for someone other than the Chargers in 2020. He turned 38 in December.

All three rank in the top 10 in many NFL career success statistics.

Manning leaves play seventh on the all-time NFL breakout list with 57,023 yards. Rivers is sixth on this list and Roethlisberger eighth. He also placed seventh with 366 touchdowns, three more than Roethlisberger, who is ninth on the list. Rivers ranks sixth in this statistic with 397.

Manning also won two Super Bowls with the Giants, beating the Patriots twice. He and Roethlisberger are among the 12 quarters in league history to have won the Super Bowl twice.

Rivers never made it to the Super Bowl.

But since leading the Giants to a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2011 season, Manning had posted a record of only 48-67 with 181 touchdown passes and 115 steals in 115 games.

For his career, Manning led the Giants to a record 117-117, winning his last start in week 15 this season to tie his record.

Matt Schaub, a save for the Falcons, was a third round pick in this project.

