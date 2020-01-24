Eli Manning announces the resignation from the NFL in an emotional press conference

By Allen Kim, Francisco Guzman and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) – After 16 years, 39-year-old Eli Manning hangs up his tunnels and withdraws from the NFL.

The long-time New York Giants quarterback was voted number 1 by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL draft, but his rights were immediately transferred to the Giants.

Manning ends his career with 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns, which puts him in seventh place in NFL history.

“From the first moment I did it my way,” said Manning during his retirement press conference. “I couldn’t be anyone else than I am. Without a doubt, I would have made it more enjoyable for fans, the media and even the front office if I had been a ‘rah-rah guy’, but that’s not me. Ultimately I choose to believe that my teammates and fans have come to appreciate that. They knew that what they got was pure, unadulterated Eli. “

From November 21, 2004 to November 23, 2017, Manning played 210 games in a row in regular time. This was the second longest series of quarterbacks in NFL history (after Brett Favres 297). After he suspended a game, he started the next 22 games in a row, which gave him 232 starts in 233 games and 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of an injury.

Manning led the Giants to two unlikely Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011, both against the New England Patriots. He was named Super Bowl MVP for Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. He is one of five players who have received several Super Bowl MVP Awards.

“This is certainly a very mixed day for us,” said President, CEO and Co-Owner of the Giants, John Mara. “In a way it is sad because we are experiencing the end of an incredible career and saying goodbye to someone who was everything a player can be expected to be both on and off the field.

“But we are also very happy that we can be here to celebrate this incredible career.”

Manning was given a bench earlier this season so that draft picker Daniel Jones could take the reins in the first round. But Manning was able to start two finals after Jones was injured late in the season. Manning’s last game ended on December 15 with a 36:20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

“This sport has very few real goodbyes,” said Manning. “When the time for our win against the Dolphins ran out this season, I ran to my favorite place in the stadium: the tunnel. I waved to our loyal fans, and then (woman) Abby and my kids ran out to meet me. That was my farewell. And for a moment I will cherish it forever. “

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.