Eli Manning and Daniel Jones celebrated together to celebrate Giants' victories

There are many similarities between Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Eli Manning. Jones played for the same college coach that Manning played for. The same coach was the quarterback coach for Peyton Manning in college.

Manning was designed by the Giants in a similar way to Jones, with an experienced quarterback starting over the newcomer and acting as a mentor to help the young, suspected future starter develop. When it became clear that the best days of his career were behind him, Manning stepped aside and let Jones take over the reins as a starter for a stretch in 2019. Jones has played okay so far. Nothing too spectacular, but he's a newbie and it has to help having a mentor like Manning behind him. Someone who can also take over if Jones is injured, for example at week 15 when Jones was unable to play due to an injury.

What followed was a pretty cool moment. In Manning's probably last start to his NFL career, he led the Giants to a victory over the Dolphins. Then, when Jones could return on Sunday, he helped lead the Giants to a win over Washington, which gave New York a two-game winning streak.

Despite the tough season, this feel-good route was enough to celebrate both quarterbacks together in a very funny but also touching moment of the team unit.

Watching these two live is a really fun site because they just look so stupid when they do. You are celebrating exactly as you would expect. Napkin throwing, for example, is perfect. Although I have to ask myself if Eli Manning is a frequent flip-cup player or if he was forced to do so by the much younger and freshly-hired college Jones. Anyway, it's nice to see that some joy comes from a very frustrating Giants season and the end of an era for Manning.