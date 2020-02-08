Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs coach Jason Williams draws on NHL inspiration for a small dwarf team

When Jason Williams got ready for the Detroit Red Wings, he and his friends were looking forward to a special playoff tradition every spring.

No, it wasn’t the octopi that threw.

It was when Al Sobotka, the Detroit Zamboni driver, would light the grill at Joe Louis Arena and cook a party for the team during the late season.

“Big Al’s Barbecue – we could smell it on the ice while practicing and couldn’t wait,” Williams recalled. “If the weather was nice, he would put tables outside. You can also bring your family. It was a reminder that this playoff is hockey and still a little thing after every round.

“So let’s prepare for the next series and if you want to keep the barbecue going, that’s a bit of an incentive.”

Williams tries to breathe new life into the spirit of those meetings as head coach of the Elgin-Middlesex small dwarf AAA team, albeit with a trip to Boston Pizza or a special dinner gathering. The Chiefs in first place, unbeaten in the regular season of the Alliance, survived a fright in the first round against Lambton and started their semi-final against Huron-Perth on Saturday at 4.45 pm. in Komoka.

The Jr. Sting pushed the heavy favorites to the edge before the Chiefs gathered to win the last two in a five-match fight.

“We won the first game 7-0 and that was the heel of our Achilles tendon,” said Williams. “We talked about how Tampa Bay went through the (NHL) season last year and the final part of their schedule didn’t have many meaningful games. Then you come across teams (such as Columbus) who were in a dogfight and were already in playoff mode and you need to be mentally prepared. Lambton beat us in the extension in Game 2 and then beat us in the first two periods of Game 3. They worked hard and blocked shots.

“Last year it was the same (in big bantam). We were supposed to roll on Sun County in the first round and they pushed us to the edge.

“Going through these kinds of setbacks is good. If we are not ready to play against Huron-Perth, we are in the same place. “

The semi-final winner deserves an automatic place at the end-of-year showcase of the OHL Cup and a berth in the competition final against the Waterloo-Hamilton winner. In the worst case, the two losers meet in a different series for the third alliance cup. Then the final fourth place club still gets a wild card play-in game.

One of the major benefits of the Chiefs is their experience at their bank. Williams won the Stanley Cup in 2003 and defensive coach Danny Syvret was the captain of the 2005 Cup champion Knights, considered the best team in the history of the Canadian Hockey League.

Williams’s brother Darren, the first person he would ask for advice after every game he played, is also part of the coaching staff.

Jason Williams.

“We thought we would be very competitive and talked about it in the beginning,” Jason said. “I told them about Danny’s run (a record 29-0-2) with the Knights and the team he played on and that maybe we could do something like that. All of a sudden we have 5 to 10 games in the season and were not lost yet I started thinking, maybe this could happen.

“We have tried to prepare them for every game and they have worked so hard. They come to the ice rink every day and want to get better. They are a very dedicated group.”

The Chiefs closed the regular schedule with a record of 25-0-8 in the league and have 43-9-9 points, including tournaments. They have a handful of top-end OHL prospects and sufficient firepower at the front that can put even the best teams from the Greater Toronto Area on their heels.

“You want to end it the right way,” Williams said. “That is winning a championship and hopefully going to the OHL Cup and you never know what will happen there.

“These guys want to win. There is a lot of pressure because scouts keep an eye on them, but you have to put that aside. The better we perform as a team, the better each individual will perform. “

If their season lasts long enough, it can even be fun enough to hold a Big Al-style team barbecue outside.

