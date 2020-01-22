Elgin County municipalities are hunting $ 2.6 million for savings on shared services

MPP and Cabinet Minister Jeff Yurek and Ontario Conservative Premier Doug Ford (Postmedia Network file photo)

The Ontario Conservative Government has knocked on Elgin County to lead a shared service review focused on helping eight of their small rural communities save money.

The province will receive provincial funding to complete the assessment, which looks at what services, now delivered separately by each jurisdiction, can be delivered together to increase efficiency and reduce costs, the province announced this week. It involves seven municipalities in Elgin – Aylmer, Bayham, Central Elgin, Dutton Dunwich, Malahide, Southwold and West Elgin – and one in Middlesex (Thames Center), according to the province.

“There are a number of services we are looking at, just for the economies of scale, with which we can work and find efficiency,” said Dave Mennill, director of Elgin County, Wednesday. “We want to reduce costs and at the same time maintain our services and access.”

Mennill said it is too early to say which services can be merged, but mentioned ambulance, information technology and fire training services as options.

“This is really in its infancy,” he said. “But we know in the future that the province’s funding will be stricter, so we have to find efficiency at our level.”

The assessment is one of the 27 that the Ford Conservative in Ontario finances for a total cost of $ 2.6 million. It is part of a $ 125 million municipal modernization effort to help municipalities perform “line by line” assessments of their activities to save money.

“Our government is committed to helping small and rural municipalities modernize services,” said MPP and cabinet minister Jeff Yurek (PC-Elgin – Middlesex – London) in a release. “By reducing costs and improving services for companies, municipalities in the province can attract jobs and grow their economy.”

But some municipalities, faced with millions of dollars in downloaded costs, have wondered if efficiency can fill the gaps left behind by provincial spending cuts, which the Ford Tories say are needed after “years of mismanagement” by the previous liberal government.

“Until we get the study back, we don’t know exactly,” said Elgin’s Mennill. “We have found efficiencies for over 40 years and hopefully there are still a few to be found, but we are getting to the bottom of the barrel.”

