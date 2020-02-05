Elgin County insists on ambulance boost after reading data

Elgin County calls for the expansion of paramedical services in the aftermath of a report indicating an urgent lack of ambulance availability – a reality that poses a “significant” risk to patients and forces other ambulance services in the London region to catch up to arrest.

There were 277 times that no ambulances in St. Thomas or Elgin County were available to call in 2018, a recent report to the county council said.

These “Code Zero” incidents in St. Thomas-Elgin were 63 hours in total, higher than comparable counties, and affected response times at least 79 times.

“The Code Zero is what everyone is afraid of,” said Dave Mennill, director of Elgin County. “Response times are slower and you eventually call someone from London, Oxford or Chatham-Kent.”

The demand for ambulances in St. Thomas-Elgin has sometimes spread to neighboring services. Ambulances from other areas were called in 416 times to help Elgin paramedics 416 times. London-Middlesex paramedics handled more than half of those calls, while Oxford County paramedics responded to 162 of the cross-border calls.

In the same year, Elgin ambulances, performed by contractor Medavie Health Services, were covered 229 times for nearby paramedical services in 2018.

Because ambulance services are jointly funded by the city of St. Thomas and the county, Mennill said the county council is adopting its proposal to increase service to the St. Thomas Council next week.

“We have an aging population, there is more demand,” Mennill said. “St. Thomas must be on board because they finance almost half of the ambulance service. . . . If the city of St. Thomas supports our proposal, we will improve the ambulance service for 2020. Then we will re-examine it in a year. “

Code Zero problems are not unique to Elgin, said Middlesex-London EMS CEO, Neal Roberts. The paramedical service in the London region has been following the problem in its own jurisdiction for several years.

“As our call volume increases and we have challenges and delays in discharging patients in hospitals, it creates a perfect storm for us,” said Roberts, adding Code Nulls is not always easy to follow.

“We work with software that we purchased last year to better understand the demand of the day, the day of the week on our system.”

Elgin County hired a consulting firm in November 2019 to prepare the ambulance assessment, which makes four recommendations for improving service. Two of the recommendations are aimed at preventing code zero by stimulating paramedical hours and adapting shift work in a St. Thomas ambulance station.

The 32-page document mainly used 2018 data in its analysis, a movement that does not give the full picture of the pressure on the ambulance service, says the union representing paramedics in Elgin County.

“There is a lack of up-to-date data to make an informed decision regarding current call volume and available ambulances,” Unifor Local 302, which represents 87 paramedics in the province, said in a statement.

“With the continued growth of the city and the aging population, Elgin-St. Thomas EMS must be progressive and not respond to the current and future crisis of the increased use of land ambulances. “

