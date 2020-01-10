Elgato Thunderbolt 3 docking station features the best deals of the day

Loading...

Today’s best deals include the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 mini dock for $ 90, Apple movies for $ 5 at the weekend, and a 5 TB ArmorATD USB-C drive from G-Technology. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

Add Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock to your EDC

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $ 90. After falling $ 150, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats the Black Friday price drop by $ 1 and is one of the best we’ve followed since October, so that it was $ 5 less. Perfect for adding missing I / O to your MacBook, the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini offers Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A inputs, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. It toggles a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for travel use. For a more practical look, be sure to check out our review.

Sale of Apple films at $ 5 at the weekend

As we enter the weekend, Apple presents a $ 5 sale of films with heavily reduced 4K and HD titles. You expect to pay at least $ 10 and more than $ 20 in all areas here, with an all-time low price return on most offers. Each title will become a permanent part of your library. Find all of our best choices here.

G-Technology’s ArmorATD 5 TB drive is ready for MacBook

Amazon offers the G-Technology ArmorATD 5TB USB-C external hard drive for $ 130. Typically sold for $ 180, today’s price drop is good for a $ 50 rebate, is $ 20 below the lowest we’ve seen before, and a new Amazon low. Protected by a rugged all-terrain enclosure, the G-Technology AmorATD drive can withstand up to 1,000 pounds of pressure and drops up to 3.3 feet. So whether you’re just looking for extra peace of mind for everyday transportation or want to bring it on remote photographic expeditions, the G-Technology Reader is a great option. There is also in particular USB-C connectivity, which allows transfer speeds of up to 140 MB / s. Read our practical exam to find out more.

