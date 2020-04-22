Eleven Islands Full version Free download

The description



A volcano eruption disaster struck the tribe of the eleven islands and covered the tropical islands with lava and ash, destroying their homes and crops. It is up to you to restore the houses, the groves and the crops for the members of the tribe!

Characteristics

Pick up three pieces of juicy fruit in a row

Search the tribe’s magic totems

Defeat the demons of the volcano to restore the prosperity of the tropical tribe

Over 100 game levels

30 island improvements

3 game modes – Moves, Countdown and Relaxed

Refillable boosters

Square matches

Popularity

4.9K Downloads

Eleven Islands Requirements

File size: 19 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?