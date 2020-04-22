Eleven Islands Full version Free download
The description
A volcano eruption disaster struck the tribe of the eleven islands and covered the tropical islands with lava and ash, destroying their homes and crops. It is up to you to restore the houses, the groves and the crops for the members of the tribe!
Characteristics
- Pick up three pieces of juicy fruit in a row
- Search the tribe’s magic totems
- Defeat the demons of the volcano to restore the prosperity of the tropical tribe
- Over 100 game levels
- 30 island improvements
- 3 game modes – Moves, Countdown and Relaxed
- Refillable boosters
- Square matches
Eleven Islands Requirements
- File size: 19 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the "Eleven Islands" installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.