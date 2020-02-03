Elenium urges you to start your flight in a matter of seconds

The startup has also invested in voice recognition and biometric scanning to prepare for a world where “one person takes a selfie and then walks through the airport [to get in],” said Hornlimann.

Elenium has already launched more than 700 portable check-in machines in airports. Hornlimann said this new partnership has shown that airport technology is not limited to large transportation hubs and that smaller operators will also have access to superfast processing over time.

“It will take as long as they have an internet connection [they can have access].”

The business begins with the use of the company’s check-in machines and robot bags, which can be carried by airlines in Avalon if required.

Elenium generated sales of approximately $ 20 million last year through a number of partnerships with airports around the world, including Sydney, Hong Kong and Bangalore.

Loading

In addition to the hardware, the startup focused on the development of travel apps with a biometric component. In collaboration with Etihad and Amazon Web Services, the company developed the Voyager app last year, in which a user loads a photo of their face and travel documents into an app and uses it to check in, drop off luggage and go through visa checkpoints to enable using the one ID “token”.

Hornlimann said the company is working to deploy more of this type of technology, including voice recognition for check-in, in the Middle East in 2020.

While the passport’s death is still a long way off, the start-up is banking on a world in which artificial intelligence and human voice and facial data determine the user’s route through the airport.

“Artificial intelligence customization will be available for the entire trip and predict what [travelers] want. It will really change things,” he said.

With an increasing number of technology solutions for automating the check-in line, the question arises worldwide of how much personal data is stored in kiosks. Mr. Hornlimann predicted that this would be a much discussed topic in the coming years.

“The question is who owns the data … and I think it should be that the customer owns that data.

“I think this issue must be raised by governments more than anyone else.”

According to Grand View Research, Elenium faces fierce competition with a global automated airport market worth more than $ 38 billion a year, and global players like SITA turn over $ 1 billion a year.

According to Hornlimann, startups like Elenium need to focus on building airport-by-airport trust as the sector continues to grow.

“It doesn’t happen overnight … we are only as good as our last project.”

consequences MySmallBusiness on Twitter. Facebook and LinkedIn,

Emma is the small business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald based in Melbourne.

Most often seen in business

Loading