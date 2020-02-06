Elementary teachers strikingly province wide

All public elementary teachers in Ontario strike today while their union escalates into action interrupted by contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has been running a work-to-rule campaign since November and has been organizing rotating strikes in recent weeks.

Today will be their first provincial broad strike, followed by a second scheduled for February 11.

ETFO had said it would accelerate its rotating attacks if no deal was reached last Friday, and they are now aiming at every board with a one-day strike every week and holding a province-wide strike every week.

Rotating strikes will be the Hastings Prince Edward Board again February 10 and the Kawartaha Pine Ridge Board February 14.

Union President Sam Hammond said the union was close to a deal after three days of talks last week, but the province’s negotiators suddenly submitted new proposals at the 11th hour that ETFO could not accept.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has made reasonable proposals.

