Elementary teachers in Ontario quit school trips, extracurricular labor in the midst of labor unrest

Loading...

Photo file

The public elementary teachers of the province are stepping up action.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced on Thursday that its members will no longer supervise extracurricular activities or excursions from Monday.

If the government “refuses to address critical issues” in the January 17 negotiations, ETFO will begin to strike on January 20, a press release said.

“In six months of contract negotiations, Ford’s Education Minister has not given his negotiators a mandate to discuss anything other than spending cuts on education, including a $ 150 million cut for basic public education,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond. a statement. “This government’s approach to contract negotiations in the education sector is a sham. The government representatives have confirmed that they have no mandate to negotiate matters beyond spending cuts.”

ETFO members had already withdrawn participation in EQAO preparation and administrative tasks related to the Ministry of Education.

The union represents 83,000 primary school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals in the province, and their absence from schools would probably mean that parents would have to make other childcare arrangements.

It was not immediately clear what the withdrawal from extracurricular activities Monday would mean for families.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers ‘Federation (OSSTF) has already held four rotating one-day strikes and members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) will withdraw from administrative duties on Monday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the educator’s action is harming the children and urged union representatives to reconsider.

aartuso@postmedia.com