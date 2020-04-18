Electronic Trends Dwell: Conspiracy Theories, Apple iphone 12 Leak

On this episode of Digital Trends Dwell, host Greg Nibler discusses the leading tech stories of the working day, such as 5G and Monthly bill Gates conspiracies, Google cons, an Apple iphone 12 Pro Max leak, Microsoft and NBA crew up, and much more.

Sarah Evans

Sarah Evans, founder of Sevans Tactic and Sevans Digital PR, joins the display to discuss drones that disinfect utilizing UV light-weight.

We have seen deepfake online video, but now there is A.I. that can deepfake your voice. Luke Dormehl usually takes a glance at LOVO Studio’s new technological innovation.

Cedar Anderson

Nibler then speaks with Cedar Anderson, co-founder of Stream Hive, Indiegogo’s most profitable marketing campaign and the most effective campaign ever released on any system outside the house the United States, about how they’ve taken 95% of the labor out of beekeeping and acquiring honey.

Finally, we have Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, who wraps up this week’s most significant tech news, including the Apple iphone SE, the Google/Apple crew up, and the effective release of Trolls Environment Tour.

