Electromagnetic hypersensitivity, the condition that controversial doctors will not diagnose it

Last February the senate held a hearing on a committee on the future of 5G wireless technology. Amid fulsome praise for the potential of technology – five times faster internet speeds! – Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced a warning. “5G, as you know, uses high-frequency waves that don’t travel that far and rely on a network of hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of small cell locations,” he said. “The question then is, are there health, or public safety, consequences for those additional locations that are likely to be close to homes, schools, workplaces and closer and closer to the ground?”

The answer from the assembled market leaders was probably not what the senator was hoping for. “There are currently no industry-backed studies (of public health risks),” admitted Brad Gillen, vice president of CTIA, a trade association representing the wireless communications industry. “Especially with small cells you have lower power levels … but no, I am not aware of (investigations),” offered Steve Berry, CEO of the Competitive Carriers Association. “So there is really no research going on; “We are a little blind about health and safety here,” Blumenthal concluded, somewhat dissatisfied.

The upcoming arrival of 5G has brought the debate about the health risks of mobile phones to the fore. But for the subjects of the photos of Claudia Gori, who suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), this is not a debate – it’s their life. Gori first heard about the state of the Werner Herzog documentary Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World and decided to visit EHS patients in her native Italy. “The people I met started to get symptoms when they started using many electronic devices, especially after Wi-Fi was developed,” says Gori. “They started to feel disturbed by their computer screens or smartphones.”

According to the World Health Organization, some individuals per million suffer from EHS, with higher percentages in Sweden, Germany and Denmark. Symptoms range from tingling and burning feelings to fatigue, concentration problems, nausea and digestive disorders. Because there is no scientific link between these symptoms and the electromagnetic fields emitted by electronic devices, the WHO has said that “EHS is not a medical diagnosis, nor is it clear that it is a single medical problem.”

Because EHS is not recognized as a disease, most patients are diagnosed themselves. The widespread skepticism about their condition is often the most difficult part, says Gori. “Some of them lose their family and friends because nobody believes them. People say that they are crazy or depressed, that they have psychological problems. The way people talk about EHS is very painful for them. ”Many EHS patients have to quit their jobs because they cannot use a computer, which further isolates them from society. Some, such as EHS patient Chuck McGill at Better Call Saul, have transformed their homes into improvised cages from Faraday to keep out electromagnetic waves.

For her part, Gori says she emerged from the project, convinced that EHS is real. “I’ve never been skeptical about them,” she says. “We are often not aware of all the types of pollution that surround us, whether it is chemicals, noise or electromagnetic fields. So the idea that these invisible things can make our bodies suffer was right for me. The title of her project, The Sentinels, refers to the idea, popular with people suffering from EHS, that they are simply canaries in the coal mine.

“They say that what they feel now, everyone will feel in the coming years,” says Gori. However, science says that is unlikely.

