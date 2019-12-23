Electric truck startup Rivian raises $1.3 billion more to challenge Tesla

Loading...

Expand / The interior R1T.

Rivian

The electric truck company Rivian has raised another $ 1.3 billion from investors, the company announced Monday. Rivian had already announced three rounds of fundraising this year for a total value of more than $ 1.5 billion.

Several companies have tried to follow Tesla's footsteps in recent years, and some of them have had problems. At this point, Rivian seems one of the most credible participants in the electric vehicle business. We declared that Rivian's truck was the best in the New York Auto Show in April and named Rivian the star of the show.

Rivian's truck, the R1T, starts at $ 69,000 (before a federal tax credit of $ 7,500 for US customers). Rivian says his trucks can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds. The entry-level truck has a 105kWh battery that will offer 230 miles (370km) of range, while the most expensive model has a 180kWh battery with 400 miles (640km) of range.

Rivian needs to raise billions of dollars because car manufacturing is an extremely expensive business. Tesla, for example, has raised more than $ 20 billion in capital and debt financing over the past decade.

Rivian wants to start selling at least three different vehicle designs: a van, an SUV and a delivery van for Amazon over the next two years. By way of comparison, Tesla has launched three new vehicles in the last decade.

The last round of fundraising was led by T. Rowe Price. Amazon, Ford and Blackrock also participated.

Amazon led the first round of Rivian's investment of the year, which threw $ 700 million in February, and Ford invested $ 500 million in April. Cox Automotive invested $ 350 million in Rivian in September.

Rivian believes that Amazon, Ford and Cox are strategic partners. Ford agreed to build a truck with an electric battery based on Rivian technology. Amazon ordered 100,000 delivery trucks to Rivian in September. Cox has experience in fleet logistics and automotive retail operations; Rivian hopes that Cox can help offer an excellent experience to customers who need service and support.