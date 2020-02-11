Elections are held in New Hampshire where Buttigieg appeals to undecided voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire voters will take part in the polls Tuesday morning to cast their vote in the country’s first primary vote.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg hopes these New Hampshirites will vote for him.

Buttigieg stops at polling stations across the granite state on Tuesday to meet with voters before heading inside.

Bryce, a New Hampshire voter, said he was looking forward to promoting Buttigieg outside his Manchester polling station.

“I have a family across the country, from California to West Virginia, from conservative to progressive, and I think Pete is the candidate who can grapple with progressive ideas that everyone brings,” said Bryce.

On Monday, Buttigieg gathered alongside indecisive voters and committed supporters at several events to win the additional votes.

“Where does he come from? This is the guy I’ve been waiting for. I’ve never looked for a candidate in my whole life and have gone out and knocked on the doors in ice storms and made calls. Things I said that I would never do it because I believe in him, ”said Lee Harper, New Hampshire voters.

“I’m undecided, but I’m leaning towards Mayor Pete. I think there are many good candidates. I came out over the weekend and checked out almost everyone, went to various rallies, almost made a Buttigieg rally yesterday but didn’t get that far today, ”said New Hampshire voter Adam Rack.

The Buttigieg campaign once again states that his breaks on Monday brought record numbers for the venues they were campaigning for.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State expects 420,000 people to vote in this year’s area code: 292,000 in the Democratic and 128,000 in the Republican.

If these numbers are correct, it is the majority of votes cast in a New Hampshire presidential election when an incumbent runs for re-election.

According to CNN, Senator Amy Klobuchar won the most votes after about two dozen New Hampshire residents cast their vote in three small townships shortly after midnight.

Dixville Notch, the northern tip of New Hampshire, is home to the first locations to announce primary results because voters took part in the election so early.

The results show that Klobuchar started with eight votes on Tuesday, while Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, and Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator, each had four votes, Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer each got one.

Polls also show that Buttigieg is at the top in New Hampshire. A poll released on Monday shows that he is slightly behind Senator Bernie Sanders.

However, the poll points to a large number of undecided voters. More than a quarter of the respondents did not know who they would vote for on Tuesday.

New Hampshire election officials and outside experts agree that the state is unlikely to see the problems affecting the Iowa assemblies, especially as cities and non-political parties run the New Hampshire area code.

The ballots are counted by hand or on machines that are not connected to the Internet.