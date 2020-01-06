Election year with bitter struggles that deepen the gap

Loading...

By STEVE PEOPLES AP National Political Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Four years after President Donald Trump rocked the rules of politics to win the Republican President’s nomination and ultimately the White House, Democrats will go through their own version of the same test.

In less than a month, democratic voters will begin the formal process of searching a historically large field of candidates. Options include progressives who have generated energy – and strong opposition – by rejecting traditional party politics and calling for fundamental changes in the US political, social, and economic systems. Voters could choose the oldest or youngest candidate in the party’s history.

At the beginning of the democratic primary, there is a wealth of irony.

The oldest candidate, aged 78, Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont has a loyal following among the young voters, but still has to prove that he can build a broader coalition. Older voters have shown interest in Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, whose moderate vision has been greeted with skepticism by many other millennials.

And a party that prides itself on appreciating diversity is up against a top group that is made up entirely of whites and mostly men.

The struggle for the White House will take place amid a major political realignment that will interrupt decades of political alliances and further separate America by education, gender, and race. That said, the election will likely serve not only as a referendum on the candidates, but also on the country and its definition of the American presidency.

Some of Trump’s most influential allies say he is ready and willing to make 2020 the nastiest presidential competition in living memory.

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser who has long been fueling the flames of Trump’s scorched earth policy, said Trump will be more aggressive about populism and nationalism next year. And he warned Democrats who had previously been in a largely polite nomination battle: the “pillow fight” is almost over.

“This will be one for eternity. You will get Trump at full speed, ”Bannon told The Associated Press.

Trump and his massive political machine are an omnipresent force in democratic competition. The most important question each candidate has to answer is why he is best able to defeat a president whom many party members consider to be an existential threat to democracy.

Trump has already launched personal and political attacks on his democratic opponents and has even asked foreign governments for help to defeat them. And with his surprise move against General Qassem Soleimani last week, Trump showed how he can use the power of the presidency to mess up American politics in no time.

In a race that was already brutal, Trump’s decision to order the attack prompted some Democratic candidates to point out that he had done so to divert attention from his impeachment process.

It will take months to resolve the urgent question of which Democrat will ultimately challenge Trump. The winning process officially begins on February 3rd in Iowa and ends with the national party convention in mid-July, after each state and each US territory held its own main competition.

The candidates represent the ideological diversity of an evolving Democratic Party that is swaying on the brink of its own civil war, if only through overwhelming contempt for Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Buttigieg represent the party’s moderate wing and advocate a more cautious shift to the left on key issues such as health care, education, and immigration. On the other hand, Elizabeth Warren, a 70-year-old progressive Senator from Massachusetts, and Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, are fighting for change, including the switch to a single-payer health system.

At the same time, one of the richest men in the world, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is trying to rewrite the rules of primary politics with his fortune. The $ 50 billion man who registered as a Democrat just over a year ago will ignore the first four states in the primary calendar and will instead focus on more than a dozen Super Tuesday states in early March.

Political activists are skeptical and many progressives are disgusted, but the strategy promises to complicate and prolong the bitter peak season.

Each democratic group is convinced that the other will trigger exactly what they are most afraid of: Trump’s re-election.

“If we nominate a candidate I would describe as the far left, far left, I think that unfortunately many union members simply cannot get there,” said Biden supporter Harold Schaitberger, president of the International Association of Firefighters. who specifically warned the Democrats not to nominate Sanders or Warren.

The reason for a moderate Democrat is the belief that white working-class men in a handful of states will largely determine Trump’s fate in November.

White men with no college degrees turned their backs on the Democratic Party in 2016 and rewarded Trump with razor-sharp victories in three states that previously formed the Democratic “blue wall”: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If Trump can hold the same states again in 2020, he will return to the White House for another four years.

Schaitberger fears that some Democrats will not assess the dire situation in the Midwest, where many of its union members continue to be affected by the shift of the Democratic Party to the left.

“It doesn’t matter whether we get 10 million votes in California or 4 million in New York or Massachusetts, you must be able to win a battlefield election,” said Schaitberger, pointing to Michigan, Pennsylvania , Wisconsin and Florida as the states that matter most.

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of the Liberal Group of Judicial Democrats, is also convinced that her party must name “brave progress” like Sanders or Warren to take back the presidency. She and thousands of like-minded activists are fighting Biden and Buttigieg’s candidacies, outraged by their trust in wealthy donors and their refusal to implement transformative domestic policies such as Medicare for All that would replace the U.S. private insurance system with free, state-sponsored health insurance coverage for all Americans.

“We fight as if we have nothing to lose,” said Rojas.

She predicted that after an explosive primary fight, the Democrats would eventually come together. Given several factors that speak for the Republican president, Democrats have no choice but to unite if they hope to win the White House back.

Rarely in modern political history has an incumbent president failed to win reelection amid economic growth. And while there are debates about the strength of the U.S. economy, there is no discussion about the numbers: unemployment rates and stock markets are better today than when Trump took office.

Meanwhile, Trump accumulated the largest political fortune in U.S. history in an election year that he used to construct a massive political machine. With more than $ 100 million in his campaign account at the beginning of the year, his team plans to expand the traditional political battlefield this fall to survive in democratic states like Minnesota, New Mexico and even Oregon.

Although he’s optimistic, evangelical leader, and Trump confidante Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, it’s too early to predict a landslide in the Trump election. But he is calling on all Republicans to adopt the Trump playbook.

“He’s teaching the Republicans a lesson that I hope they will learn – that if they continue to be diplomatic, no one will support them. What kind of word am I looking for?” I mean, they act like kings as if it were among them to plunge and fight in the mud, ”Falwell said in an interview. “People were looking for someone to plunge and fight in the mud and plunge into the garbage. Trump is the first to do that. “

Indeed, Trump has eagerly attacked anyone who has criticized his personal style or decisions, sometimes even members of his own administration. He has followed Warren with ethnic abduction, raised questions about Sanders’ age, mistakenly called his rivals socialists, and openly encouraged foreign governments – notably Ukraine and China – to pollute Biden.

Such tactics threaten to damage Trump’s reputation with some voters – especially women.

Democrats achieved impressive victories in 2018 and 2019 when women with university degrees, especially in the suburbs of America, turned their backs on Trump’s GOP. At the same time, there are signs that younger voters and minorities are being attracted and repelled by Trump entering the new year.

Bannon insisted that Trump’s GOP had become a “workers’ party” despite concerns that Trump was working with women workers. However, his more serious concern is the narrow but vocal group of established Republicans who are fighting against his re-election.

He referred to the recent birth of an anti-Trump group called the Lincoln Project, led by seasoned Republican strategists who are planning a nationwide campaign to convince dissatisfied Republicans and independent voters to vote for Democrats. The group is led by conservative lawyer George Conway, the husband of Trump’s chief adviser to the White House, Kellyanne Conway.

“We need the Republican establishment on board,” Bannon said, noting that Trump essentially won the presidency because fewer than 80,000 votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin voted together.

“If these people can peel off 3% or 4%, it’ll be serious,” he said of Trump’s Republican rival.

However, Bannon believes that despite all discussions about election campaigns, intra-party disputes and the most expensive campaign in the history of the world, Trump’s fate will ultimately be decided by one man.

“Only Trump can beat Trump,” he said.

