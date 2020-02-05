Massachusetts and New Hampshire election officials do their best to reassure voters that the results of the snafu at the Iowa caucuses will not occur during local primaries. Iowa tried to use a new phone app to report caucus results and tried to report first and second voters first choices. New Foreign Minister Bill Gardner said next week that the primary in the granite state will not have those functions. “We’ve kept it simple and I’ve been encouraging the legislator all my years to keep it simple – keep the voting process simple,” Gardner said. The idea that voters could lose faith in the system worries Massachusetts State Secretary Bill Galvin, although his state uses a much different system than Iowa. “Well, (our system has) been reliable,” Galvin said . “We always keep an eye on it to make sure that nothing can happen. We try to follow it back.” As in previous years, every district in Massachusetts sent a hard copy of the results to the city clerk, who will then pass on those results. via a special electronic connection to the Galvin office. “It’s dedicated, it’s closed (and) it’s not online,” Galvin said. “You can’t come in any other way. There are firewalls everywhere. It’s very, very tight.” Massachusetts is one of more than a dozen states that vote on March 3, which is Super Tuesday. This year will include Super Tuesday California, a state that offers five times as many delegates in Massachusetts. “People will worry about not appearing in Massachusetts, so we get a fair share of candidates who stop the state,” said Gus Bickford, president of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. Galvin said that counting the results this year could take a little more time because there are so many candidates. He expects to have primary results at around 11 p.m. 3 March.

