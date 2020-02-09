Election in Ireland: voters make it a three-way dead end

Ireland faces harshness and confusion for weeks and perhaps months as the polls predict that weekend parliamentary elections will generate almost three times the dead heat.

The poll conducted by pollster Ipsos MRBI for national channels RTE, Irish Times, TG4 television and University College Dublin found that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael Party, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein were around 22 percent of the first preference votes.

The initial survey was based on 5,376 surveys that were carried out in 250 polling stations immediately after the vote. It has an error rate of plus or minus one percentage point.

The vote count starts on Sunday and it could be Monday before the election result is known.

Since none of the three main parties would probably get enough seats for themselves, a kind of coalition was almost inevitable.

However, Sinn Fein was in a slightly weaker position than its two main competitors, as it only put up 42 candidates for the 159 seats available and may not have been able to find enough like-minded left-wing allies to form a functioning government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail – the two parties that have dominated Irish politics since independence – have avoided Sinn Fein because of its ties to the IRA.

While Sinn Fein is a major force in Northern Ireland, the region of the United Kingdom where it is part of the government that has helped end decades of sectarian violence, it has long been a small player south of the border in the Irish Republic.

budget problems

The party has attracted voters with left-wing proposals to deal with the housing crisis in Ireland and strengthen the country’s crashing health care system.

Support for traditionally dominant parties has declined since the 2008 financial crisis, which hit the debt-driven Irish economy “Celtic Tiger” particularly hard.

Ireland was marginalized and forced to seek a humiliating international bailout that was followed by years of austerity.

Varadkar, the country’s first openly gay leader, became prime minister of Taoiseach in 2017 after the resignation of his predecessor. His party has ruled Ireland since 2011, initially in a coalition with the smaller Labor Party and since 2016 as the leader of a minority government with the tacit support of Fianna Fail.

The election campaign was characterized by domestic problems, in particular a growing homeless crisis, faster than income rising house prices and a health system that could not keep up with demand.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail said they would build more houses, reduce hospital overcrowding, and reduce waiting times for medical treatment. Sinn Fein proposed a more radical plan to increase taxes on the wealthy, freeze rents, build tens of thousands of new homes, and lower retirement ages.

The focus on domestic affairs overshadowed Varadkar’s greatest success: protecting Irish interests in negotiations to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Varadkar was the face of Ireland during the talks, which were vital for Ireland as it is the only EU country that shares a land border with the UK.

While most people welcome his success in having guarantees that people and goods continue to flow freely between Ireland and the north, the prime minister has had difficulty convincing voters that he needs another term to reap these benefits in the next Round table to consolidate Britain.

Recent polls have shown Sinn Fein is on the rise, causing larger parties to remind voters of the party’s relationship to past acts of violence.

Sinn Fein’s relationship with the IRA, which was disarmed in Northern Ireland after the 1998 peace agreement, became late in the election. The mother of a Northern Ireland man beaten to death in 2007, who was to blame for the family at the IRA, accused Party members of slandering her son as a criminal and of not disclosing what they knew about his death.

Micheal Martin, the leader of Fianna Fail, said Sinn Fein was unable to govern because “they did not cleanse themselves of their bloody past.”

Sinn Fein denied that Irish Republicans were involved in the murder, but the party was put on the defensive.

