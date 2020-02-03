Election 2020: When is the Utah Democratic primary?

The Iowa caucus starts on Monday, giving the Iowa voters their first chance to express support for those who believe that the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party may be in 2020.

Why it matters: The Democratic primary offers the nation the first chance to see who has been the most successful in the party’s 2020 campaign to race against President Donald Trump:

What about Utah?: The beehive state will not have its presidential election until March 3.

That is exactly eight months before the general presidential elections on 3 November.

A few points of interest: All voters can vote in the Democratic primary elections for Utah. But only Republican party voters can choose their GOP party candidate, according to Vote.Utah.gov.

Voters cannot vote in both primaries. But one.

deadlines: Deadlines for voter registration are: