Election 2020: heath, housing and biodiversity are on the agenda today

The two largest parties have exactly 20 days to hold their elections.

The first full week of the campaign starts today.

The weekend shock poll put some pressure on all parties – especially Fine Gael – earlier this week of the campaign.

The Sunday Times poll / behavior and attitudes among 923 people was conducted between February 2nd and 14th.

It showed that Fianna Fáil was 12 points ahead of Fine Gael – and Sinn Féin only one point behind Leo Varadkar’s party.

The Fine Gael campaign team hopes to be back on track today and to help families through educational and health initiatives.

Fianna Fáil will also outline his own health policies this afternoon, while Sinn Féin plans to publish his housing policy.

People Before Profit is also focusing on housing with a protest outside a dwelling in Dun Laoghaire.

Labor’s press conference today will focus on addressing women’s inequalities in the workplace.

Socialists will focus on biodiversity on Day 6 of the campaign, while Aontú will hold the party’s official launch for its first general election.

Reporting by Sean Defoe

Main picture: Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin can be seen in the photo when he spoke to the media yesterday. Photo: Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie