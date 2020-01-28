Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina and Gavin Leatherwood as Nick in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Credit: Netflix

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premiered on Netflix on Friday, January 24, with eight new episodes at once.

Kiernan Shipka returned as Sabrina Spellman on a daring mission to rescue her boyfriend Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) from the clutches of Ms. Satan (Michelle Gomez) in hell.

In Part 3, fans get to know new fascinating supernatural characters, such as Caliban (Sam Corlett), the Prince of Hell, who challenges Sabrina to fight for the throne of Hell.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Fans also learn of a new threat in the form of the Eldritch Terror.

Father Blackwood summons the Eldritch Terror

Our first hint of the Eldritch Terror was in Part 2, Chapter 15, entitled Dr. Cerberus’ House of Horror. A fortune teller let Harvey see the future when he leaves Greendale for the Arkham Colony of the Arts.

His roommate Howard is plagued by terrible visions of demonic beings at night. They come from another dimension and he called them “gods”, “old people” and “harbingers of emptiness”.

He warned that the “Harbingers of Void” are preparing to show up and do something.

Howard finally committed suicide by hanging up, and when Harvey opened the door to the closet, which Howard called the hidden portal, he was faced with a dark, dark void that was full of fear and foreboding.

The Eldritch Terrors are mentioned by name in Chapter 22 entitled Drag Me To Hell when Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) arrived in Loch Ness, Scotland.

When they arrived, they interrupted Father Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) to summon a demon named Deep One to perform a ritual.

Blackwood informed them that with the dethroned Dark Lord and the unmanned pits of the abyss, the “Old Ones” were returning to conquer Earth, and then the Eldritch Terror would come.

In the final scenes of Part 3, Chapter 28, entitled Sabrina is Legend, Father Faustus Blackwood returned to his summoning ritual, which was interrupted by Ambrose and Prudence.

He called “the Eldritch horrors in the name of the void”. After cracking the egg, Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) asked about the way she was born. He told her that they gave birth:

“The beginning of the end, Agatha. The end of the Spellmans. The end of all things. “

If you were wondering what the Eldritch horrors Faustus Blackwood apparently conjured up, here’s what you need to know.

What are the Eldritch scares?

Hopefully in Part 4 we will find out exactly what the Eldritch Terror is. But we already have clues as to what they could be.

TV Tropes contains an entry about the “Eldritch Abomination” in which they are identified as Lovecraft creatures from beyond. They often play in horror and fantasy works that are inspired by Lovecraft’s works such as Eldritch Tales.

Eldritch creatures are powerful and terrible otherworldly creatures that can undermine the natural laws of the physical universe.

Chilling Adventures by Sabrina Part 3 is streamed on Netflix