Elderly gentleman assaulted in what VPD describes as racially-determined incident

VANCOUVER (Information 1130) – Law enforcement in Vancouver are viewing an uptick in anti-Asian and racially-motivated assaults, and an aged man staying assaulted lately is a further prime instance.

The VPD says a 92-yr-old person with serious dementia was within a usefulness retailer together Nanaimo Street and East 1st Avenue on March 13 when someone yelled racist remarks at him, which includes opinions about COVID-19.

After outdoors, police say the suspect shoved the senior, causing him to tumble down and strike his head. The suspect was long gone by the time law enforcement arrived, but officers are hoping somebody could identify him.

“Everything about this assault and the behaviour of the suspect is despicable,” Constable Tania Visintin claims in a release. “As a law enforcement office, we do not tolerate incidents motivated by bias, prejudice, or loathe. It’s even a lot more disturbing looking at the victim’s age.”

In the latest weeks, the VPD claims it is observing a lot more scenarios like this — 11 detest crimes have been reported in March, with just about fifty percent of them reported as anti-Asian.

“We know that loathe crimes and detest-inspired incidents are generally underreported. We believe that the enhance in March is indicative of a larger sized concern,” adds Visintin. “We are creating a plea to victims or persons who witness loathe crimes to be sure to appear ahead and report the incidents to police so they can be investigated.”

So considerably, there have been a overall of nine loathe crimes like this noted this year.

The suspect police are looking for in link with the March 13 assault is described as a white gentleman in his 50s. He is about 6 ft tall with a heavy create. The gentleman has darkish, short hair, and is balding on top rated.

At the time of the assault, he was carrying a gray button-up shirt in excess of a black t-shirt that experienced a white skull on the entrance. Alongside with black pants and working sneakers, he was also putting on a gold bracelet, gold necklace, and several gold rings.

Contact the VPD at 604.717.2963 or Criminal offense Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 with any information and facts.