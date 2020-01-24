Elder Inuk honored for helping the home front during the Second World War paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Qapik Attagutsiak, a 99-year-old Inuk woman, will be the guest of honor at a ceremony on Monday to acknowledge the little-known contribution of Inuit communities to help Canada and the Allies during World War II.

Canadians across the country were encouraged to save all the waste they could, including metal, rubber, paper, and rags, which were then recycled into various war effort items.

The call for resources also extended to the High Arctic, where Inuit communities were encouraged to collect bones that were then transported south and used for the production of ammunition and aircraft, as well as in fertilizer for growing food.

The Attagutsiak family was one of those who helped with that effort, and even now she remembers collecting bags full of dogs that died of disease, as well as walrus and seal bones, commissioned by a local Catholic priest who told them about the war told.