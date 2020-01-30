Elder Andersen reminds Thai Saints that they are a “light on the hill.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen walked through the ballroom of the hotel in Bangkok, Thailand and repeatedly and respectfully recognized the members of the capacity congregation.

Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles felt the goodness of Latter-day Saints in every greeting and could not shake off the feeling that they were a “light on the hill” in the land of 63 million people.

The January 12 meeting was part of a recent assignment for Elder Andersen in Thailand, known as the “Land of Smiles.”

In addition to the general assembly, he also met young single adults and missionaries, testifying of Jesus Christ and talking about the temple under construction in the nation. He was accompanied by Elder David F. Evans, President of Asia.

Missionaries arrived in Thailand in 1968; today the country has more than 22,000 church members in four stakes and two districts.

The Bangkok Thailand temple, the first for the nation, was announced in April 2015 and will serve members in Thailand and throughout Southeast Asia. Before the temple was announced, the closest church temple was in Hong Kong, more than 1500 kilometers away.

Elder Andersen called the faithful members, whose sacrifices and dedication helped Thailand for the temple, remarkable. “They are all excited about their temple,” he said.

Elder Wisit Khanakham, an Area Seventy, repeated Elder Andersen’s comments and said members feel “absolutely excited, happy, and so happy” about the new temple.

Elder Neil L. Andersen has a child at a member meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder Khanakham was born in Ban Pong and comes from a very small village that is usually unknown to the public, without electricity or water.

When Protestant missionaries came to the area, villagers were unkind to outsiders and Elder Khanakham asked questions. His search led to his conversion to the church.

Most of the last-day population in Thailand is convert like him, Elder Khanakham said, “except for a few second and third generations of local church pioneers.”

He said that Elder Andersen showed a deep understanding of Thai Latter-day Saints. In a country where Christians are in the minority, Elder Andersen asked Church members to “deepen their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“His teachings inspired everyone to do even more to follow our Savior,” said Elder Khanakham.

President Suchat Chaichana, who has served as stake president Bangkok Thailand for the past five years, called Elder Andersen’s visit important. As a local church leader, he said he was worried about manning the finished temple. But Elder Andersen’s message was comforting, he said.

Elder Andersen promised the leaders that they would have the necessary numbers if “we prepare to be worthy of temple blessings.”

President Chaichana said that he was moved that Elder Andersen took the trouble to greet his family in person and that he then spoke about the apostle’s respect for everyone gathered before the assembly.

Elder Neil L. Andersen greets Sathit and Juthamas Kaivaivatana at a member meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12, 2020. Elder Andersen spoke about them during his general speech in April 2015. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

One member told President Chaichana that after returning to church seven years ago, she had always wanted to greet an apostle. She sat in the back of the room and was disappointed when it was announced at the end of the meeting that the members should sit in their seats while Elder Andersen left.

But instead of leaving, Elder Andersen walked row by row and filled her “heart with joy.”

President Chaichana said that everyone in the room of Elder Andersen’s example has learned how to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.

President Sathit Kaivalvatana of the North Bangkok Stake has said that Elder Andersen has reminded members that their faith matters.

“We are a light in the world,” he said. “We must shine.”