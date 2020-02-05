El Salvador says it is not ready to receive asylum seekers

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – El Salvador is not ready to receive asylum seekers from the United States and will not accept them until it can provide them with the necessary protection and support, Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco said Wednesday.

El Salvador is one of three Central American governments that signed bilateral agreements with the US government last year that allow the US to send asylum seekers from the southwest border to apply for asylum in Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador instead.

Guatemala began to receive asylum seekers in November and Honduras and El Salvador are expected to follow.

“We are not going to allow asylum seekers until we as a country have the conditions and technical, financial and human capacity to provide the best treatment for those seeking asylum and being sent to another country,” said Hill Tinoco.

The so-called Asylum Cooperation Agreements are among the measures that the US government has taken to close the door for asylum seekers arriving at the border with Mexico.

Hill Tinoco said her government is about to determine the technical team that their American colleagues will meet to develop a plan for how it might work.

