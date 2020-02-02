Einarson defeats Fleury for place in the final of Manitoba Scotties

Kerri Einarson is through to the final of the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Einarson drove an 8-6 win over Tracy Fleury on Saturday-evening to hand the defending champion her first loss of the women’s provincial curling tournament in Rivers, Man.
Fleury gets another chance to reach the final match against Jennifer Jones in the semi-final. Six-time Canadian champion Jones eliminated Kristy Watling 8-5 to continue.
The winner represents Manitoba later this month in the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts, while the other two teams are also expected to go to Moose Jaw, Sask. Will go to enter the wildcard. Fleury, Einarson and Jones are ranked 1-2-3 on the women’s ranking of the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) and no other teams will be able to catch them.
Watch live coverage of the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday on Sportsnet, starting with the semi-final at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am followed by the final at 5:00 pm. ET / 4 pm CT.
Meanwhile, Rachel Homan successfully defended the Ontario woman title with a 7-5 win over Hollie Duncan in the Saturday night final. Homan set an unbeaten 9-0 record throughout the tournament. John Epping and Glenn Howard take on the last Sunday of the Ontario Tankard men.
On Sunday the semi-finals and championships are also available for British Columbia (men and women), New Brunswick (men), Newfoundland and Labrador (men), Northern Ontario (men and women), Saskatchewan (men) and Northwest Territories (men)) .
Team
Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Tim Hortons Brier
Canada
Chelsea Carey
Kevin Cow
Alberta
Laura Walker
February 5-9
British Columbia
Sunday: Sarah Wark vs. Corryn Brown / Sarah Daniels
Sunday: Jim Cotter against Mark Longworth / Tyler Tardi
Manitoba
Sunday: Kerri Einarson vs. Tracy Fleury / Jennifer Jones
February 4-9
New Brunswick
Andrea Crawford
Sunday: James Grattan vs. Jason Roach
Newfoundland and Labrador
Erica Curtis
Sunday: Brad Gushue vs. Trent Skanes / Andrew Symonds
Northern Ontario
Sunday: Krista McCarville vs. Krysta Burns / Laura Johnston
Sunday: Brad Jacobs against Sandy MacEwan against Mike Badiuk
Nova Scotia
Mary-Anne Arsenault
Jamie Murphy
Ontario
Rachel Homan
Sunday: John Epping against Glenn Howard
Prince Edward Island
Suzanne Birt
Bryan Cochrane
Quebec
Noemie Verreault
Alek Bedard
Saskatchewan
Robyn Silvernagle
Sunday: Kirk Muyres vs. Kody Hartung / Matt Dunstone
Northwestern areas
Kerry Galusha
Sunday: Jamie Cow vs. Greg Skauge / Glen Hudy
Nunavut
Lori Eddy
Jake Higgs
Yukon
Hailey Birnie
Thomas Scoffin
Wild Card
February 14th
February 28