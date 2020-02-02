Einarson defeats Fleury for place in the final of Manitoba Scotties

Kerri Einarson is through to the final of the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Einarson drove an 8-6 win over Tracy Fleury on Saturday-evening to hand the defending champion her first loss of the women’s provincial curling tournament in Rivers, Man.

Fleury gets another chance to reach the final match against Jennifer Jones in the semi-final. Six-time Canadian champion Jones eliminated Kristy Watling 8-5 to continue.

The winner represents Manitoba later this month in the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts, while the other two teams are also expected to go to Moose Jaw, Sask. Will go to enter the wildcard. Fleury, Einarson and Jones are ranked 1-2-3 on the women’s ranking of the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) and no other teams will be able to catch them.

Watch live coverage of the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts Sunday on Sportsnet, starting with the semi-final at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am followed by the final at 5:00 pm. ET / 4 pm CT.

Meanwhile, Rachel Homan successfully defended the Ontario woman title with a 7-5 win over Hollie Duncan in the Saturday night final. Homan set an unbeaten 9-0 record throughout the tournament. John Epping and Glenn Howard take on the last Sunday of the Ontario Tankard men.

On Sunday the semi-finals and championships are also available for British Columbia (men and women), New Brunswick (men), Newfoundland and Labrador (men), Northern Ontario (men and women), Saskatchewan (men) and Northwest Territories (men)) .

Team

Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Tim Hortons Brier

Canada

Chelsea Carey

Kevin Cow

Alberta

Laura Walker

February 5-9

British Columbia

Sunday: Sarah Wark vs. Corryn Brown / Sarah Daniels

Sunday: Jim Cotter against Mark Longworth / Tyler Tardi

Manitoba

Sunday: Kerri Einarson vs. Tracy Fleury / Jennifer Jones

February 4-9

New Brunswick

Andrea Crawford

Sunday: James Grattan vs. Jason Roach

Newfoundland and Labrador

Erica Curtis

Sunday: Brad Gushue vs. Trent Skanes / Andrew Symonds

Northern Ontario

Sunday: Krista McCarville vs. Krysta Burns / Laura Johnston

Sunday: Brad Jacobs against Sandy MacEwan against Mike Badiuk

Nova Scotia

Mary-Anne Arsenault

Jamie Murphy

Ontario

Rachel Homan

Sunday: John Epping against Glenn Howard

Prince Edward Island

Suzanne Birt

Bryan Cochrane

Quebec

Noemie Verreault

Alek Bedard

Saskatchewan

Robyn Silvernagle

Sunday: Kirk Muyres vs. Kody Hartung / Matt Dunstone

Northwestern areas

Kerry Galusha

Sunday: Jamie Cow vs. Greg Skauge / Glen Hudy

Nunavut

Lori Eddy

Jake Higgs

Yukon

Hailey Birnie

Thomas Scoffin

Wild Card

February 14th

February 28