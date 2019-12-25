Eighth earthquake near BC. Coast Christmas morning, expert says no cause for concern

Loading...

The last 48 earthquakes occurred on Christmas morning off the Vancouver Island coast. However, an expert says that one should not worry about the outbreak of earthquake activity.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 8:30 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada, 153 kilometers west of Port Hardy, which is located on the northeastern tip of Vancouver Island.

The earthquake was not reported to be felt and no tsunamis were expected on the island.

The location of the earthquake that occurred on December 25, 2019 near Vancouver Island.

Canada earthquake

EARTHQUAKE Mag = 3.6 on December 25th at 8:25 am PST.

Details: https://t.co/Zds6bZNAOs

95 miles west of Port Alice, BC

– Canada Earthquake (@CANADAquakes) December 25, 2019

The quake was the weakest of eight quakes that occurred in the same area within 48 hours. The latest quake occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. PT on Christmas Eve with a strength of 6.2.

Six more met on Monday between 8:44 p.m. and 9:32 p.m. PT.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the first quake was 5.1, the second 5.6, the third 5.8 and the fourth and strongest 6.0. Two later quakes measured 4.8 and 4.3.

No damage or tsunami has occurred in any of the previous quakes.

Dr. John Cassidy, earthquake seismologist at Natural Resources Canada, said on Wednesday that people should not be alarmed and that the series of quakes only indicates how seismically volatile the area is.

"We have seen well over 100 earthquakes in this offshore region in the past 30 years," said Cassidy. “So major earthquakes are no stranger to this area.

"It is a very complex area in which these tectonic plates that make up the surface of the earth move apart, slide past each other and also collide, and all in the same general area. … So these earthquakes are really a reminder of the plate movements before the coast. "

This summer, a series of earthquakes occurred south of Haida Gwaii off the Bella Bella coast, including one 6.3 magnitude quake and three minor aftershocks.

While these quakes were not felt, California experienced a 7.1 magnitude quake at about the same time, damaging the streets and interrupting several news programs.

However, this quake occurred due to another mistake and was not with the B.C. related. Series.

Cassidy said that while it is difficult to predict earthquakes, this latest series is unlikely to preview a much larger upcoming earthquake.

However, he added that this is a good reminder for people to prepare.

"These are major earthquakes, and if they had been under land, these communities would have seen not only very terrifying earthquakes, but also harmful earthquakes," he said.

