Eight trading options for keepers that Maple Leafs should explore

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have been kicking the target market for weeks now, but it’s time for Kyle Dubas to put on a pair of boots with steel noses and add them seriously to his depth in the fold.

Two things happened in Monday’s dominant 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers that should speed up the search.

Starter Frederik Andersen left the game after being hit in the head, and Michael Hutchinson backed up three goals in 13 shots, which the coach Sheldon Keefe called “the best defensive game we’ve played the entire season”.

Even if Andersen – who has passed the concussion protocol and is re-evaluated Tuesday morning – receives a clean health letter, Monday’s fear should serve as a reminder of how much the club’s playoff bid depends on having a capable net lesser and how little pro Goaltending experience the organization has in the minors.

Asked how much confidence he would have in Hutchinson picking up Andersen’s workload if needed, Keefe said this: “I’m not going to answer any hypotheses tonight.”

Hutchinson did not record his 10th sub -900 saving percentage in 14 gigs at night.

So, with the trade deadline less than three weeks away, let’s look at eight of Dubas’ options.

Jack Campbell, Los Angeles Kings

With veteran Jonathan Quick signed for an almost impossible to trade contract and the 25-year-old Cal Petersen knocking at the door, the rebuilding kings may be willing to say goodbye to Campbell.

We have been told that Dubas has kicked tires against the 28-year-old who has a friendly $ 675,000 cap this season before his raise starts. Campbell’s AAV rises to $ 1.65 million for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Campbell did not meet the expectations of a first-round design choice (2011), but he has outperformed Quick in the past two seasons and has a career savings of .916.

Dubas and Kings GM Rob Blake worked together around this time for a mutually beneficial deadline deal last season, when the Leafs took over Jake Muzzin.

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins

Covered by Tristan Jarry on the Penguins depth chart and relegated to AHL work, DeSmith has posted a .917 savings rate at NHL level and wears a manageable $ 1.25 million cap hit by 2021-22.

With neither Jarry nor Matt Murray under contract next season (both are RFAs due to significant increases), Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford may be reluctant to give up a certain thing, but he is looking for help on the wings – the greatest draft of Toronto.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers

Georgiev is perhaps the most obvious target in the bunch, because the Rangers are that rare club with three goal tenders, and Georgiev is the one available.

The Bulgarian has a winning record (12-10-1, .909) for a losing team and his cap hit is a beauty – $ 729,500 – until July 1, when he becomes a limited free agent.

The Rangers are on the market for young forwards, a Leafs specialty, and although the asking price of Jeff Gorton is high, we wonder if it will come closer to 24 February. The split between three capable goalkeepers quickly becomes old.

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks

With all the bad news in San Jose this season, backup Dell has quietly enjoyed a good news campaign that surpassed Martin Jones as the goalkeeper who would probably win the sharks.

Dell has won in five of his last nine wins, despite the fact that he received minimal run support. He is an approaching UFA with a $ 1.9 million cap and can be a low-risk bet as a rental option.

Corey Crawford or Robin Lehner, Chicago Blackhawks

The snag is, in addition to cap hit, that it is unlikely that Stan Bowman will already declare himself a seller – and might become a buyer.

Arizona stumbles and Chicago rises in the wild card race of the West. The Blackhawks are only three points back and hold two games in their hand.

35-year-old Crawford ($ 6 million cap-hit) and 28-year-old Lehner ($ 5 million) share tasks from starters on their way to an unlimited free agency. One of them is not coming back to Chicago next season. Both have great campaigns.

Crawford can name 10 teams for which he wants to accept an exchange. Lehner does not have that luxury.

The only way this option is realistic is if Andersen would follow LTIR.

Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators

The same goes for Anderson, who also has a Yes-trade list with 10 teams and is in the final season of a deal that pays him an AAV of $ 4.75 million.

The 38-year-old veteran proved that he could hold back a hot team for a deep run, as he did spectacularly during the Sens’-run in the spring of 2017, with a storage percentage of .926.

Although it would be bizarre to see Anderson turn over in the Battle of Ontario, one wonders if he would be willing to go just about anywhere for a last chance at meaningful games.

And if Ottawa can get something for Anderson to help with the rebuilding, fantastic.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks

As terrible as Anaheim has performed this season, the duals’ goending has not been the problem. Even at 39, Miller has above average figures (6-5-2, .912 SV%). Although he is three years away from the workload of a starter, Miller has neatly adapted to the supporting role and earned his modest salary of $ 1,125 million.

Although it is doubtful, Miller would be too excited by the thought of leaving his family in sunny California for busy busy Toronto, his old rival from Buffalo – and he has a six-team approved trading list – the goalkeeper starts his final days.

This could be his last chance at a Stanley Cup and the playoffs don’t come to Disneyland soon.