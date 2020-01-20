Eight players without a cap in the English team of the Six Nations

English head coach Eddie Jones has made a number of great calls in his Six Nations squad. At the start of the tournament there were eight players in his 34-member group.

Remarkably, Jones has decided against calling the shapely couple of Harlequins Alex Dombrandt or Exeters Sam Simmons, although Billy Vunipola with a broken arm is unavailable.

The 21-year-old wasp outsider Jacob Umaga – nephew of the all-blacks legend Tana – is included in a squad for the first time, while the unknown Northampton Saints trio Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank and Alex Moon are among them.

Exeters Tom Dunn, Ben Earl of Saracens, Bath’s prop Will Stuart and Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley are also part of the squad.

A series of injuries to Edde Jones has resulted in ten players having dropped out of the 34-man squad who appeared at the World Cup for England last year. Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Billy Vunoipola had to pause, but Dan Cole was dropped.

England begins its six-nation title journey to France on February 2.

Forward Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chefs) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks) Tom Dunn (Exeter Chefs without caps) Ben Earl (Saracens without caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers) Jamie George (Saracens ) Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors) Maro Itoje (Saracens) George Kruis (Saracens) Joe Launchbury (Wasps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints) Joe Marler (Harlequins) Alex Moon (Northampton Saints, without cap) Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby without cap Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby) Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

move Elliot Daly (Saracen) Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs) Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, without cap) Owen Farrell (Saracen) George Ford (Leicester Tigers) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, without cap) Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby) Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby) Jonny May (Leicester Tigers) Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, without cap) Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers) Jacob Umaga (Wasp, without cap) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Everyone is in our team.

Vodafone. The official sponsor of the Irish rugby team.

Subscribe to Off The Ball’s YouTube channel to see more videos like Facebook, or follow us on Twitter for the latest sports news and content.