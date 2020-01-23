Eight people were shot, one in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – A gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday evening, killing one person and wounding seven others, the authorities said.

Harold Scoggins, Seattle fire chief, said the authorities started receiving calls at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday from several shot victims. One person was found dead in a high-traffic downtown area and five more were taken to a Seattle hospital, he said.

The Seattle Times later reported Wednesday night that police said seven people were being hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for the Harborview Medical Center, said a woman was in critical condition, a man in serious condition, and five other men in satisfactory condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, chest, buttocks, and abdomen.

Police President Carmen Best said they believed a lone suspect had fled and the police were looking for him. Several police units, including murder and gang units, are on site, she said.

Tyler Parsons was working at the cash register at the Victrola Coffee Shop nearby when the shootout started, the Seattle Times reported. He didn’t hear any shots – they were playing music in the store, Parsons said – but customers fell to the floor.

People ran behind the cash register and took cover. He pushed five or six customers along with a colleague into a back storage area.

He waited a few minutes before going back. Parsons went into the building’s lobby and saw two victims: one outside, lying in front of the building, visibly injured, but alive and on the move. The second was in the lobby against the security desk with a bullet wound on the leg. He muttered, “I think I was shot, I think I was shot,” said Parsons.

Samantha Cook, 40, from Edmonds, said she was refilling her transit card at Westlake Station when she heard the gunfire.

“I was on the front row of escalators,” said Cook. “There were a lot of shots going off – maybe 10 or 11. It was just a quick fire.”

The scene is messy, she said.

It is the third shoot in downtown Seattle in two days. Police found a gunshot wounded man who later died in a hospital in a stairwell on Tuesday afternoon. Police shot another person in another area of ​​downtown Seattle on Wednesday.

