Eight Ends: Hasselborg, Jacobs in the midst of historic seasons

YORKTON, Sask. – Anna Hasselborg and Brad Jacobs joined an exclusive group with their Meridian Canadian Open title wins on Sunday at the Gallagher Center.

Both captured their third consecutive Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling championships with Hasselborg’s Swedish team team Min-Ji Kim from South Korea 7-5 in an extra end for the women’s title, while Jacobs and his Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Crew beat Toronto’s Team John Epping 6-5 in the men’s final.

It may seem strange to say that winning three in a row in the series is rare when we got Brendan Bottcher and Rachel Homan to do it last year, but it’s a fairly short list of those who achieved that. In addition to the four mentioned, only Glenn Howard and Kevin Martin have won three straight GSOC titles, with Martin actually reaching five in 2007.

“It’s crazy to say you’ve won three in a row, right?” Team Hasselborg said third Sara McManus.

Yes, McManus, really.

Here are some more observations from the Meridian Canadian Open:

1st end: The sweet is never so sweet without the sour and Jacobs and Hasselborg had to go to the wire and get some work to secure their championships. The victories of Team Hasselborg in the preliminary phase of the triple knockout were all gritty things. Hasselborg had to score three in the eighth to cut Laura Walker 6-5, steal two in the last frame of Homan to win 7-5 and swipe a point in eight to keep Elena Stern 6-4 off. to qualify for the playoffs. Needing the final for an extra end was all part of the routine.

It helps Hasselborg and her team to always talk about just turning the page when it becomes difficult and keeping it up.

“If we have a bad game and even if we got out fairly easily at the start of this tournament, we had a few steals for the win, so we just said to ourselves,” It’s not easy there and just keep trying to do our best and keep getting something out of every shot, “McManus said.” We said yesterday when we reached the final: “We are super proud that we are even here because we have had a difficult tournament.” But I think it makes it even better . That is very nice and I am very proud of the girls. ”

Meanwhile, Jacobs built an early 4-0 lead in his final and seemed to be cruising until he brought it back with a score of 5-5 in the final frame. Jacobs had to draw against two Epping bricks with his last rock of the game with sweepers E.J. and Ryan Harnden pound on the ice to bring the title home.

“Of course it’s always nerve-racking to wipe the last one that you expect Brad to throw very well and now it’s up to you not to ruin it,” E.J. Harnden said. “It was good to get photos like that under our belt. The last few finals were exciting, but didn’t have to make a draw for the win, so I think it was good for Brad and I think it was good for Ryan and me and a nice way to win it. We don’t really keep track of how we win games, we just want to win them, and for us it was nice to get that win with a little pressure and now we feel pretty good about it. ”

2nd end: Now one has to ask: can Jacobs and / or Hasselborg keep the line? Jacobs and Hasselborg will have to play the waiting game until they begin their search for four consecutive Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling titles. The series will not resume until the Princess Auto Players’ Championship, April 7-12, at Ryerson’s Mattamy Athletic Center in Toronto. The crown jewel of the series is perhaps the most difficult to win with the top 12 teams based on last year’s rankings and the Pinty’s Cup – with a $ 75,000 bonus for leaders – also on the line.

It depends on how much curling both teams will play between now and then, with subjects and worlds occupying the schedule for the coming months. The men’s curling championship only ends a few days before the Princess Auto Players’ Championship and takes place in Scotland, so fatigue and jet lag also play a role. Of course they have to get there first.

Hasselborg, who finished last year at the Players’ Championship, will aim for a record-breaking fourth consecutive GSOC women’s title and become the first women’s team to complete a career Grand Slam (winning the four original championships in the series).

3rd end: There is a buzz about Team Kim and how, even at the age of 20, they are already a force to be reckoned with. A few internal sources even stated that in a few years they will be the best team in the world. Winning the KIOTI Tractor Tour Challenge Tier 2 title in November earned them a place here and they exceeded expectations and proved their worth as finalists.

“They are so young and so talented,” McManus said. “We played them at the World Cup last year and we lost. They played very well. I am surprised at how well that team plays and performs. They have nerves of steel, just like they are here in the final and their first real Grand Slam since they played in the Tier 2, so I think they have a bright future ahead. It will be fun to play them again. ”

4th end: Although it was a fully Canadian semi-final on the men’s side, it was the exact opposite in the women’s section with Hasselborg, Kim, the Japanese Satsuki Fujisawa and the Russian Alina Kovaleva who reached the final four. That should come as no surprise, since more than half of the women’s section (nine of the 16 teams) was international and only two Canadian women’s teams were eligible for the play-offs. The slogan of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling is ‘the world’s best in one house’ and the series is proud of top-quality competition from all over the world, not just in Canada. By the way, to be the best, you have to beat the best.

5th end: Reaching the men’s semi-final was a great adjustment for Mike McEwen and his Manitoba team, now that they want to defend their provincial title in what is perhaps the most difficult region.

“We needed a kind of boost to get in, because there are as always many good teams in Manitoba and many good young teams,” said Team McEwen leader Colin Hodgson. “If you fall completely, they will attack you and you may not even make play-offs in that province.”

McEwen and Reid Carruthers each won a few provincial championships during the previous Olympic cycle. When McEwen joined forces with Carruthers, Hodgson and Derek Samagalski last season, it placed a huge target on their backs.

“It is important to us that we can actually have confidence to go to provincials, because last year was quite interesting,” Hodgson said. “We played really well, but we had to work so hard mentally to really be in that position, because there is a lot of pressure on us. You take the two teams that have won in recent years against each other and you end up merging the Skips, everyone just expects you to win, which adds tons of pressure if you know what everyone is like and they want to dethrone one from Mike or Reid. Everyone plays up. ”

6th end: Kim proved that her team deserved the promotion of the Tier 2 phase and the same can be said for the Korey Dropkin club in the men’s division. The Young Bucks from the United States qualified for the B Event of the triple knockout to reach the quarterfinals.

Dropkin, 24, thinks it’s something they should be proud to not only start with a few wins, but also get into the playoffs.

“I think we really enjoyed ourselves here,” said Dropkin. “We enjoyed the experience and it was nice for us to have the opportunity to play in this first class tournament and get a Tier 1 Slam under our belt, it is huge for us to take this step, qualify ourselves and the quarter-finals, of course, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to be, there are many things that we need to tighten up in the future and for when we come into our next Slam, but especially advance to the subjects of men. being at this level, being against these big teams is a big step. “

Team Dropkin has risen to 11th place in the WCF World Team Rankings and should have title defender John Shuster and his team run for their money with US nationals.

7th end: The Meridian Canadian Open was the last Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event team that could win to secure a spot for the Humpty’s Champions Cup. For the season final event, teams must claim a controversial title to receive an invitation.

The success of Jacobs and Hasselborg helps teams that have won elsewhere. One of the cavets is that if a team wins more than one big championship, it opens a place for a top tour winner to help fill in the 12-team fields. Elena Stern (Canad Inns Classic for women), Rachel Homan (Canada Cup) and Jennifer Jones (Shorty Jenkins Classic) are leaders in earning places thanks to Hasselborg who won three GSOC titles and the European Championship. The three GSOC titles from Jacobs opened two places on the men’s side with John Epping (Shorty Jenkins Classic) and Bruce Mouat (Perth Masters) in line.

That said, there are still qualifying events like the Brier or the Hearts Tournament, so not all hope is lost for people like Brad Gushue and Chelsea Carey who still have to find a way to get in.

8th end: As mentioned earlier, the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling involves a break until the Princess Auto Players’ Championship in April, but there are still implications to consider in the meantime. The limit for qualification is only on March 10, so it’s worth keeping an eye on teams in the bubble, plus the teams on the outside, because strong performance by provincials and citizens makes them receive an invitation.