Eight cars that share their name with condoms

Did you know that there are some cars that share their names with condoms? I bet most of you can at least come up with “Magnum”. I admit, I’m surprised that there are as many as I found. But I don’t think it’s so shocking since the marketing of both products overlaps somewhat.

EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s just me, Torch. But I’m an editor, so it counts! I just wanted to add a note here that this was a post that our beloved editor-in-chief Patrick George did not want to publish. Probably because of all the condoms? I’m not sure, but he never wanted this post to run. I’ve tried several times! So since he left us, I will run it.

This way I at least ameliorate my sadness that PG has had a positive thing: an article about Jimmy Hats.

It’s probably worth considering why all of these auto / prophylaxis crossovers take place here. Apart from advertising for men, the two product lines don’t really overlap so much. Sure, they can sometimes be used together, but beyond that there are no clear answers.

My only working theory is that there are some common topics like exoticism, mythological references, and historical references that work for almost any product, whether they’re transporting you and your family or preventing the transport of things that “your family” to ” to you “.

That’s really all I have.

Here are the eight condom / auto appellation twins I found:

1. Ramses

Ramses was an Egyptian car based on the NSU Prince. A fun little box-shaped sedan with a rear engine.

2. Trojans

There are at least two cars named Trojan, an old British farmer’s car, and the Heinkel Trojan, a BMW Isetta imitation micro car.

3. Magnum

Big condoms, big car.

4. Avanti

Suitable, because that’s the sexy Studebaker.

5. Sphinx

Hi there! Your great-grandfather probably used condoms! It’s a funny thought, isn’t it? Take a moment. There were actually several companies that made cars under the Sphinx name, all small and in the early 1900s.

6. Crown

Enjoy the crowning glory with a Toyota Crown.

7. One

Okay, in Koenigsegg One: 1 is twice one, but you can always buy two One condoms that go together.

8. Atlas

Interestingly, the Volkswagen Atlas is also ultra-lubed, I think.

It wouldn’t surprise me that I missed some. If anyone thinks of anything, post it in the comments so we can be sure that this will remain the ultimate source of cars and condoms with common names.