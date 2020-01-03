Eichel converts a penalty, Sabers defeated Oilers 3-2 – National

Loading...

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Jack Eichel scored a 1:09 penalty after extra time, and the Buffalo Sabers had a 3-2 win against Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Eichel was awarded the penalty after Edmonton's Oscar Klefbom bothered the Sabers 'captain when he tried to break into the Oilers' blue line alone. Eichel was unable to ward off the late penalty, and Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith parried acrobatically to prevent Sam Reinhart from hitting the bottom right circle.

Eichel met when he drove from the left wing into the net and shot a shot in the long post.

Reinhart and Curtis Lazar also scored goals for Buffalo and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots.

Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored goals for the Oilers. Smith stopped 23 shots and dropped 0: 4: 1 in his last seven appearances.

The Sabers snapped a 4-game skid and improved to 2-6-1 in the last 9.

SHARK 3, PENGUINS 2, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Brent Burns' power play goal in the second minute of extra time brought San Jose a win over Pittsburgh.

Burns scored his seventh goal of the season when his strike from top against Tristan Jarry shot 2:02 into extra time and the Sharks won for the third time in 14 games. Joe Thornton received the main template to get past Adam Oates with 1,080 career templates and finish seventh.

Tomas Hertl scored his 15th goal for the Sharks and Logan Couture added his 13th when San Jose improved to 3-5-1 under interim coach Bob Boughner. Aaron Dell stopped 36 shots.

Patric Hornqvist scored twice for Pittsburgh, who lost for the second time in nine games. Jarry ended the game with 28 saves, but defender Kris Letang, who was sent off in 46 seconds due to stumbling, could not finish the penguins' penalty.

BLUE JACKETS 2, BRUINS 1, OT

BOSTON (AP) – Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 52 seconds in overtime, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots and Columbus beat Boston.

Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets and joined the game two minutes after the third half. Dubois won it by finishing a 2v1 race with Seth Jones.

David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season for Boston and Tuukka Rask scored 31 saves when the Bruins lost in extra time or shot for the third time in four games.

Columbus seemed to score in the first 17 seconds when Gustav Nyquist defeated Rask, but the replay showed goalkeeper interference and the goal was dismissed. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, fined $ 20,000 by the NHL for criticizing officials after losing to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, was out of control.

FLASH 2, CANADIAN 1

MONTREAL (AP) – Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots and Tampa Bay extended his winning streak to five games with a win over Montreal.

Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov scored the Lightning (22-13-4). Vasilevskiy improved to 10-1-2 against Montreal.

Defender Jeff Petry scored for the Canadiens (18-17-6), who lost four games in a row. Carey Price scored 21 saves in Montreal's first home game after seven games.

Tampa Bay improved to 15-2 against opponents of the Atlantic division this season.

All points came in the first period.

DEVIL 2, ISLANDS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Nico Hischier scored the decisive goal at the start of the third half, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots and New Jersey defeated the islanders.

P. K. Subban also scored to help the Devils win their third street and improve to 6-2-1 in the last nine games.

Brock Nelson scored for New York and Semyon Varlamov scored 29 saves when the islanders suffered their fourth loss at the Nassau Coliseum.

Hischier extended his series of points to three games when he scored the starting goal at 1: 9 of the third goal.

PANTHERS 6, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Frank Vatrano scored the crucial goal in Florida's four-goal breakout in the second half.

Evgenii Dadonov scored his second Powerplay goal of the game and scored the 2-all for Florida (21-14-5). 89 seconds later, Noel Acciari gave the Panthers the lead. Vatrano and Colton Sceviour were 44 seconds ahead in the last minute of the second round to take the game out of reach. Jonathan Huberdeau added an empty goal in the third game to round off the Florida score.

Sergei Bobrovsky scored 28 parades and scored his first street victory since October 30th.

Tyler Ennis and Chris Tierney scored a 2-1 opening goal for Ottawa (16:20: 5) in the first break in the first half. Connor Brown scored in the third. Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots for the senators.

