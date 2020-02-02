Egyptian officials say militants are blowing up the Sinai gas pipeline

EL-ARISH, Egypt – Security officials in Egypt said suspected Muslim militants blew up a natural gas pipeline in the remainder of the northern Sinai Peninsula on Sunday.

At least six masked militants planted explosives under the pipeline in the city of Bir al-Abd. It transports gas to el-Arish, the provincial capital of North Sinai, and a cement plant in central Sinai, officials said.

The explosion sent thick flames of fire into the air, and authorities stopped the gas stream to extinguish the fire, officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with journalists.

No group immediately claimed the attack.

Egypt is fighting a state-led uprising in Sinai, which intensified after the army overthrew an elected, but divided, Islamic president in 2013. The militants have carried out dozens of attacks, mainly aimed at security forces and Christians.

They have also regularly planned gas pipelines between Egypt and both Jordan and Israel since the 2011 uprising that overthrew the then President Hosni Mubarak.

Israel and Jordan relied on the pipeline to meet their energy needs.

The attacks led to the collapse of a 2005 deal to export Egypt’s natural gas to Israel in 2012. The state-owned Israel Electric Corp had sued the state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Egyptian natural gas, resulting in a $ 1.7 fine billion in 2015.

In July last year, Egypt said it signed a deal with the Israel Electric Corp that reduced the fine to $ 500 million.

In recent years, Israel has become a major exporter of energy after gas discoveries in the Mediterranean. It signed a $ 15 billion deal in 2018 to provide Egypt with 64 billion cubic meters of gas over a 10-year period that could turn both couture into regional energy players.

Ashraf Sweilam, The Associated Press