Egypt, Ethiopia close to war over the effect of the dam on the water flow of the Nile

The Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy of Ethiopia, Seleshi Bekele speaks to the media after discussions on January 9, 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia and Egypt have not found a solution for a long-term dispute over a massive dam being built on the Blue Nile River during the last round of talks this week. Officials said on January 9 that some progress had been made, although they remained at odds with important bottlenecks, including how quickly the reservoir of the dam would be filled. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension since Ethiopia entered the project in 2011 (photo by Michael Tewelde / AFP)

When Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, received the Nobel Peace Prize last year for ending his country’s 20-year military confrontation with neighboring country Eritrea, Donald Trump became quite angry. Trump said he should have received the prize because he had prevented a war.

“I have made a deal, I have saved a country and I have just heard that the head of that country is now receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, “What, did I have anything to do with it?” Yes, but you know, that’s right, “Trump said. True superheroes know that saving countries is a thankless task, but they do it anyway.

But Trump was talking about the wrong country. War is God’s way to teach Americans geography, but Trump missed all the lessons of his generation. Eritrea, Ethiopia, Egypt, what’s the difference? They are all in Africa, and they all start with ‘E.’

The conference where Trump reportedly would save a country was about preventing a war between Ethiopia and Egypt, not Ethiopia and Eritrea. The Nobel Committee cannot give it away for its walk-on role in those talks because Egypt-Ethiopia is not a war that has not happened, but just a war that has not yet happened.

Three months later, that war still hasn’t happened, but it could be. Ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan met in Washington this week and agreed to meet later this month to finalize an agreement on a gigantic hydroelectric dam on the Nile that feared our first real “water war” “excites.

Various think tanks have been promoting the idea of ​​water wars for decades. But this time they can win the jackpot: a war between Egypt and Ethiopia, each with 100 million people, with Sudan in the middle.

It would be difficult to arrange, because Egypt and Ethiopia do not share a border, but they do share a river: the Nile. Ethiopia is building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile, and Egypt is very unhappy about it. So unfortunate, in fact it would be no surprise if Ethiopian anti-aircraft missiles were hidden in the hills around the dam.

Egypt is dependent on the Nile for almost all water. The branch that flows from the Ethiopian highlands, the Blue Nile, accounts for 85 percent of that stream, so Cairo will no doubt become cramped when Ethiopia starts damming it.

On the other hand, the GERD is strictly a hydroelectric dam, intended to double Ethiopia’s power supply. They do not take water for irrigation, so all the water just has to flow through it, the turbines run and continue to Sudan and Egypt. The only water that is lost is the relatively small amount that evaporates in the reservoir.

That is the theory; in practice there are two problems. One fills the immense reservoir of the dam. That is 74 cubic kilometers of water that will never flow along the Nile, a flow of a whole year if you took everything in one go. By that time everyone in Egypt would starve, so the dam must be filled for a period of years. The dispute is about how much: Ethiopia wants four to seven years, Egypt talks 12 to 21 years.

That is even before they go into detail, such as what happens when there is a succession of drought years? Will Ethiopia continue to fill the reservoir or will it stop causing major power cuts because the dam still does not produce its planned electrical output?

With goodwill it can all be solved, but goodwill stands out because of its absence.

Egypt is a brutal military dictatorship; Ethiopia is a democracy. Egypt is the traditional great power of the region; Ethiopia is the rapidly rising rival. And the Egyptians are of course paranoid about the Nile, even without the dam, their growing population means that within five years they will face serious water shortages.

In 2013, during a conference to discuss the dam, senior Egyptian politicians discussed ways to destroy it with then President Mohammed Morsi. (They did not know that the meeting was broadcast live on television.) The preferred method seemed to support Ethiopian anti-government rebels, but as Morsi said, “All options are open.”

The man who Morsi, Gen. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, overthrown, is certainly no stranger to violence and Ethiopia will fill the reservoir this summer.

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist based in London, England.