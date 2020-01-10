Loading...

CAIRO – Egypt blames Ethiopia for the failure of the last round of talks about building a controversial dam of the Nile, a critical issue for Cairo because it wants to protect its main source of fresh water for its large and growing population.

The construction of the $ 4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which is about 70% complete and promises to provide 100 million people with much-needed electricity, is a controversial point between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt , the three most important Nile basin countries.

On Thursday, officials from the three countries closed a two-day meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, without reaching agreement on technical issues related to the construction of the dam.

The Blue Nile flows from Ethiopia to Sudan, where it joins the White Nile near the capital Khartoum to form the River Nile. Eighty-five percent of the Nile waters come from Ethiopia from the Blue Nile, one of the two most important tributaries of the Nile.

The Egyptian irrigation ministry said in a statement released on Thursday Thursday that despite the delegation’s efforts to reduce disparities between the three countries, the Ethiopian government has failed to prove that it would take all necessary precautions to ensure that its dam has no influence on Egypt’s water supply, especially in times of drought.

Earlier, Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele told reporters that the Egyptian delegation “was not going to reach an agreement” during this final round of talks. He added that his government would not accept an Egyptian suggestion to extend the time to fill the dam from 12 to 21 years. He said that Ethiopia was going to fill the dam in July 2020, at the start of the rainy season.

Months of meetings have so far yielded no consensus, including on a timetable for filling the reservoir. Egypt fears that the project, which will become Africa’s largest hydraulic dam, could reduce its share in the Nile, a lifeline for the 100 million people of Egypt.

Ministers from the three countries are now expected to meet on Monday in Washington D.C. to report on the progress they have made so far. The observers from the United States and the World Bank are expected to attend the discussions.

Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi pleaded with the United States and the international community to mediate a solution to the ongoing dispute over the Nile. Foreign Ministers from the three Nile Basin countries met in Washington D.C. in November and agreed to resolve the issue mid-January.

Noha Elhennawy, The Associated Press