Egan: When the trains do not work and requirements fall flat

Employees are thinking about repairs to the defective light rail system last week.

Let’s make a list. It is always useful in difficult times.

The trains break, like many, all at once. The wires fall down, about 80 meters at a time. The switches must be covered and then exposed and do not always work. A “heating” switch failed. A compressor does not compress. Many doors do not close. Some doors do not open. Sometimes an escalator stops.

The on-board computer does not always shake hands with the system computer and only three people on earth really understand how everything works. Sometimes the trains have to be restarted. Sorry, that would be the ‘brain’ of the train.

The wheels have ‘wheel problems’. Dirt has hidden the electrical system on the roof, uncomfortable, like on New Year’s Eve. Welding seams failed on the job. The station steps can be slippery when wet. The station’s stairs are often wet in the winter. One of the stations stinks mysteriously and often. The platforms appear too small during rush hour.

There are not enough hand bands on board the trains. We seem to have lost some trains along the way. Car 15, where are you? At Tunney a long cabin had to be built as a waiting room. Blair did not receive winter protection, although the winter also takes place east of Bank Street. R1 is not working very well, according to the Hurdman station last week, which looked like a rock throw for a complete riot.

Before it was launched, we had way too many buses and drivers. Then we hurried to put some of the old Klunker buses back on the road. Then we bought a lot more buses. We didn’t have a handy place to put the standby buses back then, so they went to a baseball stadium. Hundreds of drivers would be fired. Then no director was fired. Now we are hurrying to hire more drivers. Trainers worked during the Christmas holidays!

The mayor is sorry. The chairman of the transit committee regrets. The boss of RTG and RTM is sorry. Various OC operators regret it. I’m probably leaving a few apologetic souls off the list here, and I’m sorry for that.

The mayor demands better from RTG and RTM. For example, OC Transpo is general manager John Manconi. This also applies to top city bureaucrat Steve Kanellakos. And transit chair Allan Hubley. The mayor, Manconi and Hubley demanded a meeting with the consortium and they got it. The city holds RTG accountable. City staff “exerts pressure” on RTG. Everyone demands things! Did the mayor not get the CEO of Alstom all the way from France to give him what-for, in two languages? Has Manconi not brought in experts from all over the world?

The transit committee is not satisfied. Some of the transit committees are especially not happy with the transit commissions.

Twitter is now a flame thrower and spies on the system every day of the week, every mile of the way.

LRT, all worth $ 2.1 billion, will be handed over on May 24, 2018. Sorry, LRT will be yours by November 2018. Okay, sorry again guys, LRT will certainly be handed over to the city before March 31, 2019. This time we mean it, Ottawa, you get LRT before August 16. For God’s sake, here is your system on September 14, completely aligned and ready to roll. And stop asking questions about the 12 days of testing. On October 6, the parallel buses stopped and we went full track.

Trains run every four minutes. Trains run every five minutes. Where’s the train? We pay around $ 4 million a month to perform a world-class service. We don’t pay a damn RTG.

LRT is a transformative moment for a G7 capital of a million people. LRT provides unacceptable service for a city with a million inhabitants.

R1 buses can run on Tuesday morning. R1 buses may not run on Tuesday morning. Everyone in Ottawa with a car and a parking space loves their car more every day.

But rest assured, poor, frozen commuter mobs, because a memo has been sent and a meeting has been called. The transit committee meets on Thursday to receive an update on the status of LRT.

There there. Everything better now?

